Joiin scoops two FinTech South West Awards
FinTech innovator, Joiin, recently scooped two awards at the FinTech Awards South West in the UK.
To win two awards is fantastic... we’ve created a highly effective solution to multi-entity and multi-currency consolidations – a complex challenge faced by accountants and finance teams globally”EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech innovator, Joiin, scooped two awards at the FinTech Awards South West on Thursday 6 July 2023, for Best Growth Story of the Year (sponsored by Deloitte) and Fintech Exporter of the Year (sponsored by W Legal).
— Lucien Wynn, Co-Founder, Joiin
Based in Exeter, Devon, in the South West of England, Joiin is a fast-growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) company delivering a globally-available cloud-based consolidated financial reporting platform.
The FinTech Awards South West recognise the achievements of the thriving FinTech sector across England’s South West, celebrating the fantastic companies making a difference and bringing innovators and digital experts together for an exciting awards evening.
Having launched its first minimum viable product (MVP) in 2019, Joiin started achieving its first revenues in Q1 2020. Since then, the company has snowballed, with recurring subscription payments increasing dramatically due to the rapid scaling of its business and expansion into crucial new markets.
Along the way, the company has firmly established its platform in the FinTech space as a trusted brand, now boasting over 30,000 plugged-in companies across 103 countries globally. Just 31% of its customers are in the UK, with exports accounting for 69%, including 24% in Australia, 20% US and 4% each in Canada, Singapore and New Zealand.
On winning the Best Growth Story of the Year award, presented and sponsored by Deloitte, Joiin’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Shipway, said:
“We’re delighted to win the Best Growth Story award, a testament to how far we’ve come in such a short time with our product-led growth approach. From our free trial and focus on continuous customer feedback to how we let our product do the talking, being product led is our ethos. For us at Joiin, it’s about our entire company coming together to create a product that people want to buy in the first place and then stick with. This award backs up our faith in that approach.
“Over the past year, we’ve also implemented organisational improvements: bucking the trend and moving into an office, initiating greater product development collaboration with our loyal customers, and tripling the size of our product development team. These organisational improvements have enabled us to collaborate better and implement customer requests more effectively, meaning our platform has only grown in popularity.”
On winning the Fintech Exporter of the Year, presented and sponsored by W Legal), Joiin’s Co-founder, Lucien Wynn, said:
“To win two awards is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved with Joiin. The Fintech Exporter of the Year award showcases our global appeal. We believe this exists because we’ve created a highly effective solution to multi-entity and multi-currency financial consolidations – a complex challenge faced by accountants and in-house finance teams across the globe who have been yearning for a solution for some time.
“Historically, the approach to the complex challenge presented by consolidated reporting has been to create an almost equally complex solution. However, our approach simplifies the process to the point where customer onboarding is almost entirely self-service, meaning users can run reports on our platform within minutes. Globally, the universal demand for such ease of use means our platform appeals to people everywhere. Only recently, we surpassed our customers’ two millionth report run on our platform, demonstrating the value they place on the reporting we provide.”
About Joiin:
Joiin makes consolidated financial reporting easy. Accountancy advisors and business finance teams can quickly create and share reports using their Xero, QuickBooks, Sage or Excel data by seamlessly integrating this data with Joiin’s platform.
The Joiin platform works by crunching the numbers and consolidating data to create a range of digital reporting – from performance dashboards and off-the-shelf reports to detailed report packs and customisable reporting.
The company’s strategy focuses on making the complex task of consolidated financial reporting much more straightforward for its customers, delivering a better real-time understanding of group finances, meaning its users can spend less time on manual consolidations and get more time back to add value to their businesses.
Visit the Joiin website ›
Photo information:
The Fintech Awards South West 2023 took place on Thursday 6 July, at the impressive Aerospace Bristol, where guests mingled in the Concorde Gallery under the wings of the supersonic passenger jet. Pictured (left to right) are Paul Shipway, Joiin’s Chief Commercial Officer; Harry Symons, Joiin’s Customer Success Manager; and Lucien Wynn, Joiin’s Co-founder.
