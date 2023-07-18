GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL 2023 ANNOUNCES WORLD CIRCUIT
Award-winning esports festival returns for it's highly anticipated fifth season
It’s an absolute privilege to keep promoting inclusion and gender equality in Esports, providing women with the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global scale”USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning GIRLGAMER Esports Festival is back for Season 5. The highly anticipated 2023 GIRLGAMER World Circuit celebrates GIRLGAMER's mission by offering exciting opportunities for talented women to shine on a global stage but also to create pathways for greater representation and recognition within the esports industry.
— Tiago Fernandes, organizer of GIRLGAMER Esports Festival.
As the 2023 World Circuit unfolds, the qualifying Festivals that will lead to the World Final in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Rocket League and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which will be announced at a later date, will span across multiple regions, offering women gamers the chance to compete at the highest level. These events include:
• Daejeon, South Korea - August 25-27
• Dubai, UAE - September 22-24
• Cape Town, South Africa - October 24-28
• Atlanta, USA - December 13
• Mexico City, Mexico - December 16-17
“Today we can feel greater confidence in having more women within the Esports scene compared when we started GIRLGAMER back in 2017. It’s an absolute privilege to keep promoting inclusion and gender equality in Esports, providing women with the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global scale, not only as players but also behind the scenes in technical roles”, reaffirms Tiago Fernandes, organizer of GIRLGAMER Esports Festival.
Presented by Grow uP Esports, GIRLGAMER is thrilled to collaborate with partners EMG in UAE, ATK in South Africa, Skillshot in the United States and Tuwaiq Esports in Mexico, all of whom share the same passion for fostering inclusivity and promoting talent.
Evoloop is an Esports Agency with a global mindset, established in Hong Kong. With a management team that has many years of esports know-how and industry relations, Evoloop hosts competitive tournaments and business conferences, while also offering esports-related services such as event organizing and strategy consultancy.
Grow uP eSports is a non-profit organization founded in 2002, now based in Portugal and Macau, with the mission of promoting esports activities in a healthy and responsible way. Grow uP supports its competing teams, manages talent, organizes tournaments and seminars, while helping brands to reach the millennial audience through innovative marketing strategies.
Esports Management Group (EMG) is an esports agency with a vision of creating the world’s first complete esports ecosystem. EMG is ready to inspire generations to come by bringing the esports community consistent tournaments, events and programs.
ATK is a community-driven organisation, dedicated to celebrating gaming and spreading awareness for Esports. Established in 2017, ATK houses teams, hosts tournaments, and runs premium gaming locations. ATK has an Arena based in Cape Town, housing premium gaming equipment and the latest games - designed to offer a professional gaming experience.
Skillshot is a one-stop shop for experiential live events and live-stream production. They provide a turnkey solution of venue, experience design, live-streaming infrastructure, and event production to deliver live, virtual, or hybrid events.
Tuwaiq Esports unites passionate gamers and skilled professionals to offer the pinnacle of gaming and esports experiences. Aiming to rank among the top 10 global gaming companies by 2030, their mission focuses on delivering a premier, secure gaming environment while connecting Tuwaiq with the international gaming community. Emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and excellence, we endeavour to cultivate a thriving gaming culture and forge enduring connections among gamers worldwide.
# # #
David Smith
Metta Sport
+1 917-667-2269
dave@mettasport.com