GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES BAHRAIN WORLD FINALS

The long-running GIRLGAMER World Finals will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain from March 16th to 18th Regional winners compete for US$30,000 prize pool

UNDER PATRONAGE OF HER HIGHNESS SHAIKHA MUNEERA BINT KHALED BIN HAMAD ALKHALIFA
GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL WORLD FINALS
March 9th, 2023
● World Finals will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain from March 16th to 18th
● US$30,000 will be the prize pool of the event
The award-winning GIRLGAMER Esports Festival, organized by Evoloop, the Bahrain Esports Federation and DALLAH, will have its 2023 World Finals in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Muneera Bint Khaled Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Bahrain High Sports Council, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee and President of the General Sports Authority.
Since its first World Finals in 2017, GIRLGAMER has been recognized for its role as one of the first tournament circuits dedicated to supporting the highest level of women’s esports. The Bahrain World Finals event is the culmination of a year-long series of Regional Competitions hosted in South Africa, South Korea, Brazil, Spain and Romania. Tournament will be played from March 16th to 18th at the Bahrain Nacional Stadium, with support from Logitech G, Galaxy Racer, Advanti, Aggreko, Bahrain Olympic Committee, Batelco, Caribou, DALLAH, Elchapo, Evoolop, Fuddruckers, Metta Sport, Ransor, Tamkeen and ZamZam. A prize pool of US$30,000 will be up for grabs for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and League of Legends (LoL).
“Our mission has always been to create a platform for women to excel in the gaming industry, and the World Finals is the culmination of this effort. We can't wait to see the exciting games and fierce competition that will take place at the Bahrain National Stadium”, Fernando Pereira, organizer of the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the Girl Gamers World Championship Finals in Bahrain and are honoured to have the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Muneera bint Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa. This event is a testament to our commitment to developing esports in Bahrain and the region, and to creating opportunities for women to excel in the gaming industry. We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to our local partners who have supported us in making this event a reality,” says Hussain AlKooheji, President of the Bahrain Esports Federation.
The GIRLGAMER ESPORTS FESTIVAL World Finals will also feature a business and education conference that includes talks by established international industry leaders.
Presented by Grow uP eSports, the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival is an exciting event focused on celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games and a platform to promote women’s empowerment, having been awarded as the “Best Esports Festival” at the FestX Awards in 2018.
Evoloop is an Esports Agency with a global mindset, established in Hong Kong. With a management team that has many years of esports know-how and industry relations, Evoloop hosts competitive tournaments and business conferences, while also offering esports-related services such as event organizing and strategy consultancy.
Bahrain Esports Federation (BESF) is a non-profit organization that promotes and develops esports in Bahrain. BESF was established in 2020 and is recognized by the Kingdom of Bahrain's Ministry of Youth Affairs, Bahrain Olympic Committee and the General Sports Authority. Its primary goal is to create a sustainable and thriving esports ecosystem in Bahrain, that fosters growth, competitiveness, and inclusion.
Grow uP eSports is a non-profit organization founded in 2002, now based in Portugal and Macau, with the mission of promoting esports activities in a healthy and responsible way. Grow uP supports its competing teams, manages talent, organizes tournaments and seminars, while helping brands to reach the millennial audience through innovative marketing strategies.
