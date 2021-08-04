Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Steps into the Gaming Industry with GIRLGAMER
Collaboration marks the cosmetics brand's first move into Gaming and Esports. Partnership will include GIRLGAMER events and a "Level Up Your Glam" masterclass.
This exciting collaboration brings well-deserved recognition to the female gaming communities' continued growth, helping gamers integrate their unique style into their streams”LONDON, ENGLAND, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHARLOTTE TILBURY BEAUTY STEPS INTO THE GAMING INDUSTRY WITH GIRLGAMER
— Andreia Neto, Partnerships Manager at GIRLGAMER Esports Festival
The collaboration marks the cosmetics brand’s first move into Gaming and Esports
GIRLGAMER has partnered with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, a world-renowned, female-led brand that empowers everyone to look and feel like the best, most beautiful versions of themselves through award-winning skincare and makeup, to bring leading cosmetics, activations, and masterclasses to female gamers around the world.
The partnership will include a series of digital activations as well as collaborations on future global campaigns and GIRLGAMER events, starting with an exclusive masterclass ‘Level Up Your Glam’.
“Charlotte Tilbury’s exciting collaboration with GIRLGAMER brings well-deserved recognition to the female gaming communities’ continued growth, helping gamers integrate their unique style into their streams”, says Andreia Neto, Partnerships Manager of the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival.
The masterclass will be held on August 16th, 8PM CET by Charlotte Tilbury skincare and makeup experts, broadcasted live at GIRLGAMER’s Twitch channel – twitch.tv/girlgamer
One lucky viewer will have the chance to WIN the complete masterclass kit containing over £800 of Charlotte Tilbury products by participating on a giveaway currently active on social media!
About GIRLGAMER
The award-winning GIRLGAMER Esports Festival is an exciting event focused on celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games and a platform to promote women’s empowerment, having been awarded as the “Best Esports Festival” at the FestX Awards in 2018. This year, GIRLGAMER Challenge was launched, a new online competition under the GIRLGAMER brand played online across Europe, North and South America, Oceania, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
About CHARLOTTE TILBURY BEAUTY
With over 27 MAGICAL years in the beauty industry, Charlotte Tilbury MBE - makeup artist to the stars - launched her ICONIC beauty company in September 2013 to record-breaking results and critical acclaim. The success since has been truly phenomenal. The award-winning collection of makeup and skincare innovations is adored by supermodels, stars, experts, entrepreneurs and icons. It is one of the fastest growing beauty companies GLOBALLY, has won countless awards and has broken records across countries, channels and categories.
Simon King
Metta Sport
simon@mettasport.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter