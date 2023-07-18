IScann Group Launches Next Level Threat OSINT CENTRE: Empowering Corporations and Governments with Unparalleled Insights

The establishment of the Next Level Threat OSINT Centre speaks to our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the field of intelligence gathering. ” — James Chao, Chief Strategy Officer, IScann Group

IScann Group, a strategic intelligence company driven by OSINT (open-source intelligence) and data analytics, today announced the launch of its Next Level Threat OSINT Centre (the Centre), a pioneering facility dedicated to providing comprehensive Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) solutions to corporations and government agencies relating to major Next Level Threats facing societies and organisations.

Through this, IScann Group is poised to support organisations in gathering information, threat intelligence, competitive analysis, due diligence, data integration, vulnerability assessments and predictive analysis, to enable its clients to make informed decisions, as well as to ensure the safety and security of their operations. In addition, the Centre will be engaged in providing thought leadership content covering developments and insights on strategic Next Level Threat issues.

Leading IScann Group’s efforts for the Centre is Yuster Yu, Head of Capabilities. Yuster has served in numerous senior positions including appointments as President of the Institute for Information Industry in Taiwan and Senior Advisor for Taiwan’s Cyber Security Department. Here, he provided strategic insights into the development of the cybersecurity industry, focusing on intelligence operations, research, and analysis. He also held several senior roles in the Taiwan Navy, one of which involved coordinating the Taiwan Ministry of Defence and Taiwan Navy with its US counterparts. An authority on US-Taiwan military relations, Yuster also coordinated foreign policy programmes, as well as think tanks for defence and national security-related programmes.

Said Yuster Yu, Head of Capabilities, “I’m excited to lead this new capability within IScann Group. Over the last several years, the marketplace has witnessed the power this discipline can provide in new and dynamic fields. By harnessing the wealth of open-source information offered by various sources, businesses & governments can navigate extremely complex markets, mitigate risks, safeguard intellectual property, protect against cyber intrusions, and build strong brand reputations. As the digital landscape continues to evolve at lightning pace, the utilisation of OSINT will continue to grow, offering even greater value to the commercial world”

This Next Level Threat OSINT Centre will serve as a platform for research and development, allowing the IScann Group team to pioneer new methodologies and refine existing techniques, ensuring its clients receive the most accurate and timely intelligence possible.

James Chao, Chief Strategy Officer at IScann Group said, “At the heart of IScann Group's mission is the relentless pursuit of cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients with actionable intelligence. The establishment of the Next Level Threat OSINT Centre speaks to our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the field of intelligence gathering. The OSINT Centre will house an exceptional team of talented analysts, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts, all working collaboratively to uncover hidden patterns, assess risks, and identify opportunities for our clients. Equipped with the latest tools and technologies, our experts will leverage vast amounts of publicly available information to provide comprehensive intelligence reports, tailored to our clients' specific needs.

About IScann Group

IScann Group delivers strategic open-source intelligence capabilities that enable organisations to benefit from timely, relevant and actionable insights to protect and enhance their business value.

