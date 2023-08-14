IScann Group, DataNstats Announce Strategic Partnership for Online Procurement Solution to Match Vendors with Tenders

Platform streamlines procurement process, provides opportunities for vendors, enhances efficiency for organizations seeking reliable and competitive suppliers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IScann Group a strategic intelligence company driven by OSINT (open-source intelligence) and data analytics, and DataNstats today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering next-level efficiency to the procurement industry. The partnership has led to the development and launch of an innovative Online Procurement Solution that efficiently matches vendors with tenders on a global scale. The platform is aimed at streamlining the procurement process, providing unparalleled opportunities for vendors, and enhancing efficiency for organizations seeking reliable and competitive suppliers globally.

The Online Procurement Solution addresses the long-standing challenges faced by both vendors and organizations in the procurement ecosystem. The platform's intelligent algorithms and extensive database combine cutting-edge technology with comprehensive market insights, empowering vendors and buyers to connect with unprecedented ease.

Setting this Online Procurement Solution apart are its:

1. Global Reach: the platform spans across +100 countries, enabling vendors and organizations to access a vast network of potential partners including +1000 agencies tracked & +2200 website data sourced daily. With this solution, geographical barriers are eliminated, expanding opportunities for businesses to engage with suppliers and buyers from around the world

2. Advanced Matching Algorithms: Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the online procurement solution employs sophisticated algorithms to match vendors with tenders that align with their expertise, capabilities, and offerings. This ensures precise and relevant connections, enhancing the chances of successful partnerships.

3. Extensive Tender Database: The platform's comprehensive tender database provides a wealth of opportunities for vendors to explore. Tenders from diverse sectors and meticulously curated and updated in real-time, ensuring users have access to the latest opportunities available worldwide and

4. Data-Driven Insights: Through strategic integration, the platform offers users valuable data-driven insights. Vendors are able to gain access to market trends, competitive analysis, and pricing benchmarks, allowing them to make informed decisions and strengthen their competitive advantage.

On the partnership and launch of the Online Procurement Solution, James Chao, IScann Group’s Chief Strategy Officer said, "We are delighted to join forces with DataNstats in developing this game-changing procurement solution. Our shared vision for this industry has culminated in a platform that will empower vendors and organizations worldwide, enabling them to connect and collaborate more effectively than ever before."

The CEO of DataNstats, Rahul Patel, echoed his sentiments, saying, "This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and unlocking new opportunities for businesses worldwide. We have created a robust and intelligent procurement solution that will reshape the industry by combining our expertise. The launch of this online procurement solution marks a significant milestone in the global procurement landscape. Vendors and organizations alike can look forward to a more efficient, transparent, and globally connected procurement ecosystem”.

About IScann Group

IScann Group delivers strategic open-source intelligence capabilities that enable organisations to benefit from timely, relevant and actionable insights to protect and enhance their business value.

For more information, go to: www.iscanngroup.com

Media Contacts info@iscanngroup.com