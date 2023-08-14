Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,853 in the last 365 days.

IScann Group, DataNstats Announce Strategic Partnership for Online Procurement Solution to Match Vendors with Tenders

Platform streamlines procurement process, provides opportunities for vendors, enhances efficiency for organizations seeking reliable and competitive suppliers

Our shared vision has culminated in a platform that will empower vendors and organizations worldwide, enabling them to connect and collaborate more effectively than ever before,”
— James Chao, Chief Strategy Officer, IScann Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IScann Group a strategic intelligence company driven by OSINT (open-source intelligence) and data analytics, and DataNstats today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering next-level efficiency to the procurement industry. The partnership has led to the development and launch of an innovative Online Procurement Solution that efficiently matches vendors with tenders on a global scale. The platform is aimed at streamlining the procurement process, providing unparalleled opportunities for vendors, and enhancing efficiency for organizations seeking reliable and competitive suppliers globally.

The Online Procurement Solution addresses the long-standing challenges faced by both vendors and organizations in the procurement ecosystem. The platform's intelligent algorithms and extensive database combine cutting-edge technology with comprehensive market insights, empowering vendors and buyers to connect with unprecedented ease.

Setting this Online Procurement Solution apart are its:

1. Global Reach: the platform spans across +100 countries, enabling vendors and organizations to access a vast network of potential partners including +1000 agencies tracked & +2200 website data sourced daily. With this solution, geographical barriers are eliminated, expanding opportunities for businesses to engage with suppliers and buyers from around the world

2. Advanced Matching Algorithms: Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the online procurement solution employs sophisticated algorithms to match vendors with tenders that align with their expertise, capabilities, and offerings. This ensures precise and relevant connections, enhancing the chances of successful partnerships.

3. Extensive Tender Database: The platform's comprehensive tender database provides a wealth of opportunities for vendors to explore. Tenders from diverse sectors and meticulously curated and updated in real-time, ensuring users have access to the latest opportunities available worldwide and

4. Data-Driven Insights: Through strategic integration, the platform offers users valuable data-driven insights. Vendors are able to gain access to market trends, competitive analysis, and pricing benchmarks, allowing them to make informed decisions and strengthen their competitive advantage.

On the partnership and launch of the Online Procurement Solution, James Chao, IScann Group’s Chief Strategy Officer said, "We are delighted to join forces with DataNstats in developing this game-changing procurement solution. Our shared vision for this industry has culminated in a platform that will empower vendors and organizations worldwide, enabling them to connect and collaborate more effectively than ever before."

The CEO of DataNstats, Rahul Patel, echoed his sentiments, saying, "This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and unlocking new opportunities for businesses worldwide. We have created a robust and intelligent procurement solution that will reshape the industry by combining our expertise. The launch of this online procurement solution marks a significant milestone in the global procurement landscape. Vendors and organizations alike can look forward to a more efficient, transparent, and globally connected procurement ecosystem”.

About IScann Group
IScann Group delivers strategic open-source intelligence capabilities that enable organisations to benefit from timely, relevant and actionable insights to protect and enhance their business value.
For more information, go to: www.iscanngroup.com

Media Contacts info@iscanngroup.com

Stephenie David
IScann Group
+65 9691 1591
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

IScann Group, DataNstats Announce Strategic Partnership for Online Procurement Solution to Match Vendors with Tenders

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more