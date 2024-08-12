IScann Group Announces Expansion into Dubai

OSINT isn't just a skill set; it's a fundamental necessity in today's information-driven world.” — James Chao, ISCANN Group's Chief Strategy Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IScann Group (ISG) a strategic intelligence company driven by OSINT (open-source intelligence) and data analytics, is delighted to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai, UAE.

This ongoing expansion signifies a significant milestone for IScann Group as it drives to fortify its global presence and enhance client service through innovative strategic solutions.

The office is strategically located in the new-age city of Dubai and will serve as a hub for IScann Group’s Middle East operations, enabling the company to enhance its support and services for clients across this growing region. IScann Group is poised to meet the increasing demands of businesses and organizations in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"OSINT isn't just a skill set; it's a fundamental necessity in today's information-driven world. Nowhere is this truer than in the Middle East, where understanding the intricate geopolitical landscape is paramount. At the group, we recognize the strategic importance of OSINT in this region. Positioned at the intersection of technology and strategy, we leverage OSINT to provide invaluable insights, enabling our clients to navigate a fractured world with confidence and foresight." - James Chao, ISCANN Group's Chief Strategy Officer.

At a juncture where strategic intelligence and OSINT prove indispensable for businesses grappling with intricate hurdles and vying for market advantage, the determination to launch an office in Dubai office emerges as a strategic imperative. ISCANN Group is committed to cementing deeper alliances with its current clientele and proactively court novel enterprises within the region by solidifying its on-ground presence. One industry in particular has shown tremendous growth in recent years: cryptocurrency.

“With the UAE and other countries in the region taking a proactive approach to regulation, Dubai has become a global hub for cryptocurrency start-ups and companies looking to establish a presence in the Middle East. We see the intersection of cryptocurrency and OSINT as critical. On one hand, the transparent nature of the underlying blockchains makes them an ideal data source for our OSINT work. On the other, cryptocurrency has become yet another attack vector for malicious actors. Our strategic, results-based approach is designed to mitigate these risks and help our clients excel in the industry.” - Kent Babin, Head of Capability, Crypto ISCANN Group.

The move into Dubai follows the game plan of IScann Group's expansive growth strategy, characterized by its drive into Middle Eastern markets. With established offices in strategic hubs such as Singapore, Tokyo, and London, the Group has solidified its reputation as a reliable ally for enterprises in pursuit of strategic intelligence solutions fuelled by OSINT.

IScann Group is an intelligence company that leverages open-source information to enable organizations to derive timely, relevant, and actionable data-driven insights, based on a proprietary intelligence-gathering approach. By utilizing proprietary methodologies, the Group monitors global security trends, tracks social media, and is at the forefront of exploiting digitalization.