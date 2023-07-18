MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India’s largest Live TV Streaming Service

MXPlayer + DistroTV Partnership DistroTV Screenshot DistroTV Logo MXPlayer Logo 180+ DistroTV Live Channels on MXPlayer

MX Player and Distro TV Partnership will enable millions of its users to watch 24/7 Live streaming content from Indian and International channels

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DistroTV, one of the largest independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app, today announced that it is expanding its distribution in partnership with MX Player, India’s leading OTT Platform via an app-in-app integration. Now millions of MX Player users in India can stream DistroTV’s impressive and diverse content line-up with hundreds of channels in India for free.

DistroTV features more than 270 Channels globally and 180 channels in India and growing, with everything from news, sports, movies, music & entertainment, and lifestyle content. This includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, English, Punjabi and adding more languages and channels.

“We are excited to partner with MX Player which is amongst the largest streaming service in the world. We are bringing the best of Indian and International FAST content to the Indian audiences. This partnership will bring content across both mobile devices and Connected TV’s” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV.

“MX Player is the pioneer within AVOD content and offers one of the largest reach platforms within digital. This partnership will help content owners access this massive digital reach across devices. This partnership is extremely symbiotic as both organisations are strong AVOD proponents” said Vikas Khanchandani CEO DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA.

MX Player Spokesperson said, "We are constantly looking to give even more great entertainment and are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience for our viewers. Our partnership with DistroTV is fantastic news for our customers as it gives them a larger and diverse bouquet of entertainment."

About DistroTV

DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally-minded audience of passionate viewers. Satisfying the growing demand for premium video content in multiple languages, DistroTV delivers premium video content from producers globally across North America, the UK, India, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and growing. With more than 270 channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a broad spectrum of topics to connect with people’s passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available to stream for free on the web, as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and major smart TV platforms including TCL.

About DistroScale

DistroTV is the first direct-to-consumer offering from DistroScale, a technology company founded in 2013 and known for providing a global clientele of thousands of media properties with the industry’s most comprehensive video platform for web, apps, and streaming. DistroScale is an all-in-one solution providing infrastructure, content delivery, curation, analytics and a full suite of monetization options. Video enabled by DistroScale reaches more than 250 million visitors per month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To become a DistroTV viewer, visit www.distro.tv. More information on DistroScale & DistroTV is available at www.distroscale.com.

About MX Player

MX Player is India’s largest growing OTT platform with a diverse audience base as well as a global reach of 17+ markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives amongst others. It currently operates on both, AVoD and SVoD models with a keen understanding of the pulse of the audience, It has recently had several record-breaking shows across genres like Bhaukaal, Aashram, Matsya Kaand, High, Samantar, Dharavi Bank, and Campus Diaries. It is also the only OTT global platform to deploy H.266 technology that cuts down video streaming data consumption by 70%. As per the State of Mobile 2023 Report by Data.ai, MX Player ranks #1 in India and #3 Worldwide in terms of Downloads in Video Streaming.

