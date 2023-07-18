Ragnarok Origin Summer Festival has Arrived
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ragnarok Origin, a popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Gravity, a renowned South Korean video game developer, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a highly anticipated update that introduces the exhilarating summer experience at the ROO Summer Festival.
As the official release of Ragnarok Origin takes the gaming world by storm, prepare to dive into a world of magic, adventure, and boundless excitement. The time has come for the Alchemists to shine, as they transcend their limits and embark on a journey filled with alchemical wonders!
The Update focuses on 5 main areas:
1. Unrivaled Mastery Attains the Peak
The Alchemist, once known as the "Prophet," possessed divine foresight and graced royal courts with their mystical divinations. But as the tides of change swept across the land, a new title was bestowed upon them.
Watch in awe as the Merchant’s hammer yields to the Alchemist's almighty touch for the second time. Masters of innovation and creation, they harness the very essence of alchemy. Refined potions, infused with arcane secrets, unleash a weightless power that transcends imagination. Behold their wondrous healing effects that will leave gamers breathless!
Witness the bond between Alchemists and their mystical companion creatures. Together, they forge an unbreakable alliance, transforming into an unstoppable force, weaving through battles with unparalleled might.
The Alchemist's true potential emerges as they transcend into the magnificent Biochemist. Embrace the astonishing artistry of the Biochemist, whose craftsmanship knows no bounds. From the mundane to the mythical, these masters can fashion anything imaginable. Prepare to be awestruck as the alchemical arts reach new heights!
2. Alchemist Benefits Event
Event Period: From July 19th, 05:00, to August 19th, 04:59, immerse in the captivating Alchemist benefits Event.
Requirements: Lv.70 or higher on the current server, Base Lv.25 or higher for adventurers.
During the event, Alchemists will enjoy double the experience rewards when participating in commissions. As gamers progress through the ranks of the new profession: the Alchemist, exclusive rewards await at each milestone. Rewards bestowed by the coveted Synergy Certificate will be granted to those who help the new profession: the Alchemist, in combat. Moreover, transitioning to a new profession: the Alchemist, comes with an additional boost in experience and rewards.
3. Cross-server Guild Expedition
The finest guilds from different servers will compete against each other in the Cross-server Guild Expedition. Prepare for a realm of transcendent dimensions and thrilling adventures!
Only the Top 32 Guilds will enter the realm of Cross-Server, where the space-time anomalies and guild expeditions await. For adventurers with the privilege of participating in the Cross-Server battles, the space-time anomalies and guild expeditions will be exclusively open for them. No longer bound by their home servers, they will compete on a grander stage.
Venture forth into the Cross-Server Guild Expedition and encounter an array of fearsome new foes. Face the Phreeoni Puppet, the Moonlight Flower Puppet, the Drake Puppet, the Baphomet Puppet, and the Doppelganger Puppet. These new challenges await, daring gamers to conquer them with unwavering courage!
By partaking in the Cross-Server Guild Expeditions, adventurers will unlock greater rewards. So, strive for excellence and secure a guild's qualification for the coveted Cross-Server battles!
The Cross-server Guild Expedition features a total of 10 puppet maps, including new puppets such as the Angeling Puppet, the Golden Thief Bug Puppet, the Deviling Puppet, the Goblin Chief Puppet, and the Eddga Puppet.
4. Emoji Machine
Prepare for an exciting lucky draw with the Emoji Machine! During the event, spend designated lottery coins for a chance to win incredible prizes. The rewards will be distributed based on the three symbols displayed during the draw.
Exchange Shop: Each time a player takes a chance with the lucky draw, the player will be rewarded with corresponding points. Players can use the points obtained from the draw to unlock a wide array of rewards in the Exchange Shop.
Progress Reward: With each draw, the player’s progress accumulates, bringing the player closer to unlocking the coveted cumulative rewards.
5. Additional Content
Introducing the new Smeldon Cogwheel and a collection of captivating new costumes. Don’t miss out on these incredible additions by joining our official Discord and Facebook communities, and stay up to date with the latest developments in the game.
Overall, Ragnarok Origin's latest update delivers thrilling new gameplay and content. Embark on an extraordinary journey filled with captivating quests, exhilarating battles, and unforgettable moments. Ragnarok Origin beckons gamers to immerse themselves in a world of magic and adventure like never before.
For detailed game guides and exclusive updates, eager players are encouraged to stay tuned to the official Ragnarok Origin website. Stay connected and join the vibrant discussions by following us on Facebook and joining our Discord community.
Download Ragnarok Origin now and embark on an unforgettable journey, where camaraderie and thrilling adventures await!
Facebook SEA：https://bit.ly/3PLfRmN
Discord: https://bit.ly/3JDoVpK
Apple Store Google Play: https://bit.ly/434ASM6
###
About Gravity Game Hub
Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.
Anita Selvamalar
As the official release of Ragnarok Origin takes the gaming world by storm, prepare to dive into a world of magic, adventure, and boundless excitement. The time has come for the Alchemists to shine, as they transcend their limits and embark on a journey filled with alchemical wonders!
The Update focuses on 5 main areas:
1. Unrivaled Mastery Attains the Peak
The Alchemist, once known as the "Prophet," possessed divine foresight and graced royal courts with their mystical divinations. But as the tides of change swept across the land, a new title was bestowed upon them.
Watch in awe as the Merchant’s hammer yields to the Alchemist's almighty touch for the second time. Masters of innovation and creation, they harness the very essence of alchemy. Refined potions, infused with arcane secrets, unleash a weightless power that transcends imagination. Behold their wondrous healing effects that will leave gamers breathless!
Witness the bond between Alchemists and their mystical companion creatures. Together, they forge an unbreakable alliance, transforming into an unstoppable force, weaving through battles with unparalleled might.
The Alchemist's true potential emerges as they transcend into the magnificent Biochemist. Embrace the astonishing artistry of the Biochemist, whose craftsmanship knows no bounds. From the mundane to the mythical, these masters can fashion anything imaginable. Prepare to be awestruck as the alchemical arts reach new heights!
2. Alchemist Benefits Event
Event Period: From July 19th, 05:00, to August 19th, 04:59, immerse in the captivating Alchemist benefits Event.
Requirements: Lv.70 or higher on the current server, Base Lv.25 or higher for adventurers.
During the event, Alchemists will enjoy double the experience rewards when participating in commissions. As gamers progress through the ranks of the new profession: the Alchemist, exclusive rewards await at each milestone. Rewards bestowed by the coveted Synergy Certificate will be granted to those who help the new profession: the Alchemist, in combat. Moreover, transitioning to a new profession: the Alchemist, comes with an additional boost in experience and rewards.
3. Cross-server Guild Expedition
The finest guilds from different servers will compete against each other in the Cross-server Guild Expedition. Prepare for a realm of transcendent dimensions and thrilling adventures!
Only the Top 32 Guilds will enter the realm of Cross-Server, where the space-time anomalies and guild expeditions await. For adventurers with the privilege of participating in the Cross-Server battles, the space-time anomalies and guild expeditions will be exclusively open for them. No longer bound by their home servers, they will compete on a grander stage.
Venture forth into the Cross-Server Guild Expedition and encounter an array of fearsome new foes. Face the Phreeoni Puppet, the Moonlight Flower Puppet, the Drake Puppet, the Baphomet Puppet, and the Doppelganger Puppet. These new challenges await, daring gamers to conquer them with unwavering courage!
By partaking in the Cross-Server Guild Expeditions, adventurers will unlock greater rewards. So, strive for excellence and secure a guild's qualification for the coveted Cross-Server battles!
The Cross-server Guild Expedition features a total of 10 puppet maps, including new puppets such as the Angeling Puppet, the Golden Thief Bug Puppet, the Deviling Puppet, the Goblin Chief Puppet, and the Eddga Puppet.
4. Emoji Machine
Prepare for an exciting lucky draw with the Emoji Machine! During the event, spend designated lottery coins for a chance to win incredible prizes. The rewards will be distributed based on the three symbols displayed during the draw.
Exchange Shop: Each time a player takes a chance with the lucky draw, the player will be rewarded with corresponding points. Players can use the points obtained from the draw to unlock a wide array of rewards in the Exchange Shop.
Progress Reward: With each draw, the player’s progress accumulates, bringing the player closer to unlocking the coveted cumulative rewards.
5. Additional Content
Introducing the new Smeldon Cogwheel and a collection of captivating new costumes. Don’t miss out on these incredible additions by joining our official Discord and Facebook communities, and stay up to date with the latest developments in the game.
Overall, Ragnarok Origin's latest update delivers thrilling new gameplay and content. Embark on an extraordinary journey filled with captivating quests, exhilarating battles, and unforgettable moments. Ragnarok Origin beckons gamers to immerse themselves in a world of magic and adventure like never before.
For detailed game guides and exclusive updates, eager players are encouraged to stay tuned to the official Ragnarok Origin website. Stay connected and join the vibrant discussions by following us on Facebook and joining our Discord community.
Download Ragnarok Origin now and embark on an unforgettable journey, where camaraderie and thrilling adventures await!
Facebook SEA：https://bit.ly/3PLfRmN
Discord: https://bit.ly/3JDoVpK
Apple Store Google Play: https://bit.ly/434ASM6
###
About Gravity Game Hub
Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.
Anita Selvamalar
TQPR Malaysia
email us here