Metro Detroit Leadership Coach and Forensic Expert Featured in DocuSeries on Overturned Convictions

John M. Collins is a Metro Detroit leadership coach and forensic expert

John M. Collins, a Metro Detroit leadership coach and forensic expert is interviewed for Innocence After Guilt, a new six-part docuseries on erroneous convictions.

John M. Collins, former director of Michigan's forensic labs, helps explains how scientific evidence is used to set innocent prisoners free

Nobody wants to be associated with a miscarriage of justice. There's no getting over that.”
— John M. Collins

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John M. Collins, a nationally recognized leadership coach and forensic expert based in Southfield, Michigan is featured in a new YouTube docuseries titled, Innocence After Guilt, which explores the use of DNA evidence in the overturning of erroneous convictions.

The series is published by the International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI), which convenes the largest gathering of forensic DNA experts in the world.

"The series is being rolled out in waves," Collins explains. "The trailer and the first two episodes are out, and we expect four more to be released through the fall of this year. It's quite informative and I think criminal justice professionals around the country will benefit from it."

Collins retired his award-winning forensic science career in 2012 when he left his position as the Director of the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division to begin working in private practice. He shares many of his experiences in forensic science, including the reasons for his departure from the Michigan State Police, in his new book, The New Superior - A Better Way to Be the One in Charge.

Collins now works as an executive leadership coach specializing in working with clients in authoritative, high-expertise occupations. His office is based in Southfield, Michigan. He is the author of four books, two of which are comprehensive text books on forensic science laboratories.

Through the eyes of professionals having intimate knowledge and experience related to the overturning of erroneous convictions, Innocence After Guilt explains the complexities of how criminal convictions, once thought to be iron-clad, go from being questioned to completely reversed by the courts, resulting in the release of prisoners, some who've been incarcerated for decades.

According to Collins, he made a conscious effort to remind viewers that the best way to minimize the frequency of erroneous convictions is by reducing the frequency of crime.

As he explains in the series trailer, criminal justice has become a high-volume operation, with millions of crimes committed and so many cases being adjudicated in criminal courts each year. "If you had a 99.9% success rate [in achieving the correct result in criminal trials], that would still leave you with an alarming number of erroneous convictions."

The name of Collins' practice is Critical Victories. Over half his clients come from forensic science laboratories and police agencies. He hopes Innocence After Guilt will help investigators and criminal justice leaders better understand why our courts sometimes get things wrong.

"Nobody wants to be associated with a miscarriage of justice. There's no getting over that."

John M. Collins
Critical Victories, LLC
+1 517-803-4063
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

Innocence After Guilt: Episode 1

You just read:

Metro Detroit Leadership Coach and Forensic Expert Featured in DocuSeries on Overturned Convictions

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John M. Collins
Critical Victories, LLC
+1 517-803-4063
Company/Organization
Critical Victories
2000 Town Center, STE 1900
Southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 517-803-4063
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

JOHN M. COLLINS is a professional leadership coach, facilitator, and author based near Detroit, Michigan. He specializes in working with professionals and leaders in high-stakes, authoritative occupations where high levels of expertise are required to earn the trust of the public or other consequential stakeholders. John started his private practice in 2013 after retiring his award-winning 20-year career in forensic science, authoring four books on forensic science and leadership. As a facilitator, John’s range of experience is unmatched, having facilitated highly sensitive domestic and international meetings on behalf of the United States Government. John’s career highlights include his part in the forensic investigation of the Atlanta serial bombings, which included the bombing of the 1996 Olympics (for which he received a commendation from the Department of the Treasury), as well as his 2013 participation in a historic meeting with Attorney General Eric Holder and other experts to discuss solutions to gun crime following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. John is the host of The Crime Lab COACH Cast, a twice-monthly podcast in which he explores issues, opportunities, and challenges facing the profession of forensic science and the use of scientific evidence in courts of law. He is the author of The New Superior: A Better Way to Be the One in Charge and an engaging keynote speaker. John has a master’s degree in Organizational Management and is formally certified as a senior HR professional by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). He is also a Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach, utilizing the CliftonStrengths® assessment to help individuals and teams achieve “high-resolution self-awareness.”

Client and Press Kit

More From This Author
Metro Detroit Leadership Coach and Forensic Expert Featured in DocuSeries on Overturned Convictions
Larry Nasser is Lucky to be in a Federal Prison, Says Metro Detroit Author, Coach, and Forensic Expert
View All Stories From This Author