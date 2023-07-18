Best-Selling Children’s Book Now Available in Audio Format
Children's author Sharla J. Frost releases audio-version of best-selling children's book, Frogville, Quest of a Frog.
I think that Lily's story will resonate with many readers, whether they're going through their own transformation or not. She's a character that I think readers will really fall in love with."
Quest of a Frog, the best-selling children's book by Oklahoma native Sharla J. Frost, has been issued in audiobook form. The story recounts the adventures of Lilypad Lotus Dillweed who must go on a classic quest to release herself from a wizard's curse that turned her into a frog on her 13th birthday. Narrated by Jessica Thompson, the audiobook is now available on Audible, Amazon, and iTunes.
"I'm so excited to share my story with a new audience in audiobook form," said Frost. "I hope that listeners will enjoy following Lily on her adventures and cheering her on as she tries to break the curse and get back home to Frogville."
Quest of a Frog is the first book in the Frogville Quest series, which follows Lilypad as she navigates her way through difficult situations and faces challenging personalities. The audiobook versions of the next two installments of the series are in production and should be available in time for back-to-school reading. All three books are available in both hardcover and paperback through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
"I think that Lily's story will resonate with many readers, whether they're going through their own transformation or not," said Frost. "She's a character that I think readers will really fall in love with."
Frost is a retired lawyer who splits her time between her ranch property near Frogville, Oklahoma and her professional home in Houston, Texas. In addition to her children's books, Frost is the author of Power at the Table, a business development guide for lawyers. She also is a sought-after business and inspirational speaker. She can be reached at www.sharlafrost.com.
