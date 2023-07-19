Avamere at Oak Park Earns Deficiency-Free State Survey
Avamere at Oak Park, an assisted living community in Roseburg, Oregon, earned a deficiency-free state survey.
It truly takes a team to run a building. I thank my team every day for what they do.”ROSEBURG, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avamere at Oak Park, an assisted living community in Roseburg, Oregon, earned a deficiency-free state survey during an evaluation on July 12 and 13, 2023.
The survey is an on-site inspection conducted by the Department of Human Services based on guidelines outlined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It examines resident quality of care and quality of life, dietary services, fire safety, and environmental services. The examination includes interviews with residents, residents’ family members, and employees.
Avamere at Oak Park’s Executive Director Debbie Vick shared that believing in their systems, following through, and working together towards the same outcomes contributed to earning a top score.
“It truly takes a team to run a building,” Debbie stated. “I thank my team every day for what they do.”
Debbie added that her employees have proved she has the right people serving the residents and family members of Avamere at Oak Park.
This senior living community’s commitment extends beyond maintaining high quality care and safety standards. They also love to have fun and serve the local Rosewood community! Recently, they raised $185 for the Alzheimer’s Association during a fun pie activity, which they support each year and regularly hold fundraisers for. Follow Avamere at Oak Park on Facebook to keep up with more exciting happenings.
About Avamere at Oak Park
Avamere at Oak Park is an assisted living community in Roseburg, Oregon managed by Arete Living. Honoring their mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve,” Arete Living serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states. Arete Living proudly manages Avamere Communities, The Stafford, and Ovation.
Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.
