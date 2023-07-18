Benchmark Gensuite® Named as a Leader in Green Quadrant for ESG Reporting and Data Management Software
Benchmark Gensuite has been recognized as a Leader among ESG platform vendors in the newly released Green Quadrant research report and competitive evaluation.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, has been recognized as a Leader among ESG platform vendors in the newly released Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software research report and competitive evaluation from independent research firm Verdantix.
Verdantix, a research and advisory firm that acts as an essential thought leader for world-enhancing innovation, offers the Green Quadrant report as a valuable resource for companies seeking to evaluate and compare ESG reporting and data management software vendors. The rigorous analysis conducted by Verdantix included a comprehensive 115-point questionnaire, two-hour live demonstrations by suppliers, and interviews with existing ESG software customers, spanning fields that included construction, consumer goods, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, transportation, and technology.
Benchmark Gensuite was categorized as a Leader in the ESG sector by Verdantix, offering “a comprehensive and collaborative sustainability platform.” The analysis highlighted Benchmark Gensuite’s strength in ESG and Sustainability performance management and engagement tools. Verdantix recommends Benchmark Gensuite for global enterprise and mid-market firms looking for a customizable solution and industrial organizations looking for an integrated solution to drive ESG and EHS decision-making.
“We’re extremely proud of our placement as a Leader in Verdantix’s Green Quadrant report, a testament to the engagement from the Sustainability and ESG practitioners in our subscribers’ community who have helped us shape these solutions,” said Amanda Petzinger, Associate VP, Sustainability, Stewardship, Supply Chain & ESG Solutions, Benchmark Gensuite. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve our comprehensive sustainability platform to enable companies to meet and exceed their sustainable business goals.”
Reserve your copy of the report here or learn more about Benchmark Gensuite’s ESG & Sustainability offerings on our website.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally, and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
