Final Registration: SCU’s International Anomalous Aerospace Phenomena Conference

Advancing the scientific study of UAP is at the heart of our organization, and our annual conference is part of that mission.” — SCU executive board member Rich Hoffman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) released the following statement:

The SCU continues its mission to advance the scientific study of UAP with the annual Anomalous Aerospace Phenomena Conference (AAPC). This year’s two-day conference will be on-line July 29-30, 2023. Registration will remain open until midnight July 27, 2023.

The 2023 AAPC will begin with a keynote address on UAP by Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, PhD, US Navy (ret), CEO of Ocean STL Consulting on Saturday, July 29, entitled, The New Scientific Revolution of Anomalous Phenomena.

The conference will feature an international lineup of scientists, academics, and former government officials. Speakers and panelists joining the AAPC this year include Luc Dini, Chairman of French 3AF Technical Commission SIGMA2 on UAP Studies; Prof. Tim Murithi, University of Free State, South Africa; Inbar Pincu, doctoral student, Hebrew University of Jerusalem; Prof. Erling Stand, Project Hessdalen, Norway; Dr. Beatriz Villaroel, astronomer at Nordita in Stockholm; and many more.

“Advancing the scientific study of UAP is at the heart of our organization, and our annual conference is part of that mission,” said Executive Board member Rich Hoffman. “This year’s conference continues our tradition of bringing scientists and academics together to discuss our shared interest in an international yet-to-be-explained phenomenon.”

Details:

Anomalous Aerospace Phenomena Conference (AAPC) 2023

July 29-30, 2023

The AAPC is an online-only event.

Conference Agenda

Presenters and Panelists

Online Registration

SCU promotes and encourages the rigorous scientific examination of UAP, commonly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). SCU comprises scientists, engineers, members of the high-tech and defense industries, former military, and other professionals, utilizing scientific principles, methodologies, and practices to advance the study of UAP observed and reported around the globe.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Contributions to SCU are tax-deductible.

https://www.explorescu.org

