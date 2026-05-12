Oklahoma-Based International UFO Bureau Reemerges as National Reporting Authority Amid Rising Public Interest

International UFO Bureau

Establishing a next-generation AI-powered national reporting and analyzing system for UFOs/UAP.

As interest grows, the challenge is no longer whether reports exist--it’s how we responsibly handle them. This is about building a system that the public, researchers, and institutions can trust.” — Mindy Tautfest, IUFOB Founder and CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As national attention around UFOs and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) continues to accelerate, an Oklahoma-based organization with roots dating back to 1957 is reemerging at the center of the conversation.

The International UFO Bureau (IUFOB), one of the oldest UFO research organizations in the United States, is entering a new phase under Founder and CEO Mindy Tautfest, who is modernizing decades of historical research into a structured, national system for reporting and analyzing UFO and UAP sightings.

Originally established as a central hub for UFO investigations, IUFOB’s archives include historically significant materials, including a documented report submitted by future U.S. President Jimmy Carter. Today, the organization is transforming that legacy into a forward-looking infrastructure designed to bring credibility, transparency, and coordination to a field long defined by fragmentation.

“Oklahoma has quietly played a role in UFO research for decades,” said Mindy Tautfest, Founder and CEO of the International UFO Bureau. “We’re turning years of unanswered reports into something usable in the form of real data, patterns, and insight that can actually move the conversation forward.”

IUFOB is developing a centralized reporting platform supported by credentialed investigators, data analysis initiatives, and specialized programs designed to expand how sightings are documented across the country.

These efforts include:

• A First Responders Initiative, led by Police Master Sergeant Dustin Hendrix, establishing reporting pathways for law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel

• An Indigenous Voices Initiative, working with the Navajo Paranormal Rangers to document and preserve cases on tribal lands

• A growing data and trend analysis framework to identify patterns in reported activity

• Continued preservation and digitization of one of the most historically significant UFO archives in the United States

Tautfest, an Oklahoma City resident, is a nationally recognized voice in the UFO and UAP field, an author, and the creator of a national UAP investigation training curriculum used by thousands of researchers worldwide. She has been featured on television programs including Ancient Aliens and The Proof Is Out There, and is widely regarded for bringing structure, discipline, and modern investigative standards to a field long marked by inconsistency. Her leadership reflects a focused shift toward evidence-based communication, operational rigor, and public accessibility, positioning IUFOB at the forefront of a more credible and coordinated approach to UFO and UAP research.

The organization’s leadership reflects a multidisciplinary approach, combining expertise in aerospace medicine, military operations, law enforcement, and field investigation. This includes an Oklahoma resident, Dr. Gregory Rogers, Lt. Col. (Ret.), USAF, who is the former Chief of Aerospace Medicine, Senior Flight Surgeon at NASA, and a member of IUFOB’s Board of Directors. His experience providing direct oversight of space launch operations at Cape Canaveral helps inform IUFOB’s investigative standards and analysis of reported UAP encounters.

“As interest grows, the challenge is no longer whether reports exist--it’s how we responsibly handle them,” Tautfest said. “This is about building a system that the public, researchers, and institutions can trust.”

As IUFOB expands its initiatives, Oklahoma is once again becoming a focal point in the evolving conversation around UFO and UAP research — bridging historical significance with modern capabilities.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL UFO BUREAU:

The International UFO Bureau is a federally recognized 509(a)(2) nonprofit organization headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1957, IUFOB is dedicated to advancing transparent, historically grounded, and scientifically informed research into UFOs and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). The organization’s work includes archival preservation, public reporting systems, data analysis, and collaborative research initiatives.

www.InternationalUFOBureau.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

International UFO Bureau

Deborah West,

Chief Marketing Officer

cmo@iufob.com

(346) 320-7693

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