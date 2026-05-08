Statement from the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies on Release of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena-Related Records

SCU will monitor newly released UAP records and provide evidence-based analysis of data, photos, video, metadata, and related materials as they become available

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) welcomes the White House’s decision to follow through on its pledge to release files and records related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), non-human intelligence, and related matters in the possession of executive branch agencies and departments.

For many years, SCU has advocated for a serious, scientific, evidence-based approach to the study of UAP. The release of government records, data, photographs, videos, sensor information, and related documentation represents an important opportunity to advance public understanding, promote transparency, and support rigorous analysis of phenomena that have too often been treated through secrecy, stigma, or speculation.

As these files become available, SCU will monitor the release process closely and conduct careful reviews of relevant materials. Where appropriate, SCU will analyze available data, imagery, video, metadata, witness information, technical reports, and other supporting records to assess their scientific, evidentiary, and historical significance.

SCU will provide public updates on its review and issue assessments as warranted once analyses are completed. The organization’s goal will be to help distinguish between records that can be readily explained, records that require further investigation, and records that may contribute meaningfully to the scientific study of UAP.

SCU encourages, where possible, the federal government to release these materials in a manner that preserves the integrity of the evidence, including original files, metadata, chain-of-custody information, sensor context, classification history, and any associated analytical conclusions. When not possible, the SCU encourages the federal government identify a panel of ‘clearable’ third party UAP investigators to review for authentication, this critical evidence. Transparency is most valuable when the public and independent researchers are able to evaluate the underlying evidence, not merely summaries or selectively edited materials.

The release of UAP and non-human intelligence-related records should be understood not as the end of the disclosure process, but as the beginning of a serious national and scientific review. SCU stands ready to contribute its expertise to that process and to provide the public with objective, disciplined, and scientifically grounded analysis as the record becomes available.

About the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU):

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a nonprofit interdisciplinary research organization dedicated to the scientific investigation of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Composed of scientists, engineers, former military and intelligence professionals, and law enforcement experts, SCU applies rigorous analytical methods and advanced tools to evaluate aerial and anomalous phenomena. SCU collaborates with government agencies, academic institutions, and private sector partners to ensure objective, evidence-based analysis, enhance reporting systems, and provide actionable insights to improve public safety and airspace security. Its research supports transparency, responsible evaluation, and the advancement of scientific understanding of phenomena that are not readily explained by conventional technologies.

For more information, visit http://www.explorescu.org/

Media Contact:

Deborah West

(346) 320-7693

press@explorescu.org

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