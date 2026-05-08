New Paradigm Institute Welcomes President Trump’s Release of UFO/UAP and Non-Human Intelligence Records

New Paradigm Institute

NPI thanks President Trump for following through on pledge, urges the administration and Congress to ensure full accounting of UAP records, data, and materials.

The public deserves a full accounting of what the government knows, what it possesses, and what has been hidden from Congress and the American people.” — Daniel Sheehan, Chief Counsel, New Paradigm Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) commends President Donald Trump for taking action to make public federal records concerning UFOs, or what is now commonly referred to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), extraterrestrial or non-human intelligence (NHI), and related government-held information maintained by agencies and departments across the executive branch.

NPI thanks President Trump for taking this important step toward greater government transparency on one of the most significant issues facing the American people and the world. For too long, UFO/UAP-related information has been withheld from the public, Congress, scientists, and policymakers. The release of these records represents a meaningful opportunity to begin restoring public trust, strengthening constitutional oversight, and advancing a more informed public understanding of UAP and NHI-related matters.

As records become available, NPI will monitor the release process closely and conduct careful reviews of relevant files, data, documents, photographs, videos, reports, and related materials. NPI will provide public updates and assessments as warranted once those reviews are completed.

At the same time, NPI emphasizes that the release of selected or partial records cannot substitute for a full accounting of all UFO/UAP and NHI-related information held by the federal government, defense and intelligence agencies, contractors, and other entities acting on behalf of the government. True disclosure requires more than the publication of individual files. It requires a comprehensive, credible, and enforceable process to identify, preserve, review, and release relevant records and materials to Congress and the public.

NPI will therefore continue to press the Trump administration and Congress to ensure a full accounting of all UFO/UAP and NHI data, files, records, biological or physical materials, technologies of unknown origin, related historical documentation, and associated government programs. That process must include meaningful congressional oversight, strong whistleblower protections, and mechanisms to prevent agencies or private contractors from withholding information from elected officials or the American people.

“This is an important step, and President Trump deserves credit for following through on his pledge,” said Danny Sheehan, Chief Counsel of the New Paradigm Institute. “But disclosure must be treated as a process, not a single event. The public deserves a full accounting of what the government knows, what it possesses, and what has been hidden from Congress and the American people.”

NPI encourages the administration to release records in a manner that preserves original source materials, metadata, classification histories, chain-of-custody information, and any associated agency analyses. The integrity of the evidence is essential if Congress, independent experts, journalists, scientists, and the public are to evaluate these materials responsibly.

The New Paradigm Institute remains committed to advancing lawful, responsible, and comprehensive disclosure regarding UFO/UAP, NHI, and technologies of unknown origin. NPI will continue working with Congress, public officials, advocates, experts, and citizens to ensure that this release becomes the beginning of a genuine disclosure process — not the end of one.

About New Paradigm Institute:

The New Paradigm Institute (NPI) is a law and policy initiative of the Romero Institute committed to full and responsible disclosure of UAP matters, government transparency, whistleblower protection, and advancing a more informed public understanding of humanity’s place in a larger cosmic context.

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