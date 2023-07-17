Thread HCM Earns Coveted Best Places to Work Award Again
For the third consecutive year, Thread HCM has been awarded Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
We owe our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible employees, whose dedication and passion have made Thread the best it can be...”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread HCM, a leading provider of comprehensive human capital management solutions, is proud to announce that it has once again been honored as one of the Best Places to Work by the prestigious Atlanta Business Chronicle. This remarkable achievement marks the company's third consecutive year of receiving this esteemed recognition.
Thread's unwavering commitment to its core values - Deliver Wow, Pursue Growth, Attitude of Gratitude, Make it Better, Have Fun, and Own It - has played a pivotal role in creating a workplace that is second to none. The Best Places to Work award acknowledges Thread's outstanding employee experience and highlights the collective effort and dedication of the entire Thread team.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be named the Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third year in a row," said Lori Winters, Founder and CEO at Thread. "This incredible achievement is a testament to our steadfast commitment to creating an exceptional workplace where our employees feel inspired, supported, and empowered to reach new heights."
Thread's success is deeply rooted in its commitment to delivering remarkable experiences to its employees and clients alike. The company fosters a culture of continuous learning and professional growth, offering robust training programs, mentorship opportunities, and ongoing development initiatives. Moreover, Thread maintains an Attitude of Gratitude, recognizing and appreciating the contributions of its employees at every level.
"We believe in making a difference in the lives of our employees, clients, and the community, and this award reaffirms our dedication to that mission," added Lori Winters. "We will continue to Make it Better by nurturing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone can thrive."
Thread understands the importance of balancing hard work with fun and enjoyment. By embracing a culture of celebration, the company ensures that its employees Have Fun along the way, fostering camaraderie and building strong, collaborative teams. Additionally, Thread encourages all employees to Own It by taking ownership of their roles, driving innovation, and contributing to the company's overall success.
The Best Places to Work award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle recognizes companies that excel in creating extraordinary workplaces through employee-centric policies, benefits, and initiatives. Anonymous surveys completed by employees assess various aspects of company culture, leadership, and overall job satisfaction, making this achievement all the more meaningful.
"We owe our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible employees, whose dedication and passion have made Thread the best it can be," expressed Barb Collins, Director of Marketing. "As we Pursue Growth, we will continue to invest in our people, nurture their talents, and create an environment that empowers them to thrive personally and professionally."
Thread's remarkable growth and success are a testament to its commitment to delivering exceptional human capital management solutions while fostering an environment where employees can truly Deliver Wow. The company's dedication to its core values has attracted top talent and established Thread as a trusted partner in driving organizational success.
To learn more about Thread's award-winning culture, innovative human capital management solutions, and how it continues to Make it Better for its employees and clients, please visit threadhcm.com.
About Thread: Thread is a leading provider of comprehensive human capital management solutions, offering organizations a seamless and integrated suite of HR, payroll, benefits administration, talent management, and workforce management solutions. With a commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach, Thread empowers businesses to streamline their HR processes, enhance employee engagement, and optimize their human capital management strategies.
