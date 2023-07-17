European Infusion Therapy Device Market Thrives Amidst Economic Challenges, Boosted by Adoption of Needleless Connectors

Amidst economic challenges, Europe's infusion therapy device market finds resilience in the growing demand driven by the elderly population and the rapid adoption of needleless connectors” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released exclusive research on the European Infusion Therapy Device Markets covering over 35 companies across 15 countries in Europe. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. Europe's economic landscape is undergoing significant changes due to ongoing economic sanctions between European countries and Russia, leading to an increase in energy prices and inflation. As a result, the region is projected to face an economic recession, impacting public budgets and subsequently the infusion therapy device market. However, a driver within the market is the growing elderly population, which requires more frequent and chronic treatments. This demand is expected to increase unit sales in both disposable and capital equipment markets. Furthermore, European countries have been rapidly adopting needleless connectors, driven by their advantages of improved patient safety, convenience, and efficiency in medication administration. The widespread adoption of needleless connectors has become a notable trend in the European market.

According to iData's 2023 European Infusion Therapy Devices Suite of Market Reports, the overall market reached a valuation of just over $1.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period, reaching a value of over $1.3 billion by 2029. This comprehensive report suite provides insights into various aspects of the market, including, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and other relevant information.

iData's analysis also includes detailed segmentation spanning across 6 unique market segments within the European Infusion Therapy Device Market.The full report suite includes analysis on the following device markets: infusion pumps, intravenous (IV) sets, needleless connectors (NLCs), IV filters, stopcocks and blood transfusion sets. These six categories are further segmented based on specific distinguishing categories. The infusion pump market is segmented into categories based on the type of infusion performed, such as large-volume, syringe, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA), electronic ambulatory and disposable ambulatory infusion pumps. All pump sub-segments are also segmented by care setting. The IV set market is segmented by tubing type, such as pump IV, gravity IV, secondary IV and IV extension sets. Each type of IV set is also segmented by care setting. The needleless connector market is segmented by displacement type (negative, positive, neutral, and anti-reflux neutral displacement), device type (standalone and integrated) as well as care setting.

In the overall European Infusion Therapy Device Market, B. Braun emerged as the leading competitor in 2022, excelling in IV sets, infusion pumps, and stopcocks. With a comprehensive product portfolio meeting diverse consumer needs, B. Braun continued to maintain a strong position. Becton Dickinson secured the second position, actively participating in various market segments, particularly leading the growing needleless connector market. Fresenius Kabi, ranking third, experienced robust growth driven by lower manufacturing costs, resulting in competitive prices benefiting hospitals and GPOs.

Key Companies Included in this Report:

B. Braun, Becton Dickinson, Fresenius Kabi, GVS, Pall Corporation, Vygon, Codan, ICU Medical, Baxter, Applied Medical, Argon Medical, Aries, Avanos, Bexen Medical, Mediplast, Micrel, Halkey Roberts, Terumo, Walkmed, IMS Euro, Bexen Medical, Kimal and Mindray

