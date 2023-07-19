Get Together Foundation’s 9th Annual Charity Concert Event Hosted By Carnie Wilson Featured a Great Night of Live Music
The Get Together Foundation’s 9th Annual Charity Concert Event Hosted By Carnie Wilson Featured a Great Night of Live Music For A Great CauseLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The GET TOGETHER FOUNDATION’s 9th Annual Charity Concert Event held at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, CA on July 3rd was a big success! With a gathering of supporters and music fans alike, and singer/television personality Carnie Wilson hosting a fun-filled evening of live music, a silent auction, a live auction, guest speakers, and a red carpet, GTF raised money and awareness about the Foundation’s good work. The Tribe band rocked the house with a 90-minute concert that finished off the evening and had everyone on their feet. The Tribe is a collective of many well-known Los Angeles-based socially inspired musicians and singers who perform concerts for important causes to help make a difference in the community. The Tribe supports the Get Together Foundation’s efforts, dedicated to providing aid, care, and comfort to those in need, especially kids and families.
The themed concert, “Neil Young Rascals” included music by Neil Young and The Young Rascals with special guests Charlie Ingui of The Soul Survivors; Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass; pianist/composer Don Randi of The Wrecking Crew and Nancy Sinatra; George Bunnell bassist from the Strawberry Alarm Clock; John “JT” Thomas from Bruce Hornsby’s band on accordion; legendary girls surf group The Honeys; singer/songwriter Richard T Bear; and actress/singer Rebecca Holden (Knight Rider, General Hospital). Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) also performed a special rendition of “Old Man” together with her daughter Lola Bonfiglio, The Honeys, and The Tribe. Lola and her singing trio kicked off the evening with an a capella version of “The Star Spangled Banner” that wowed the crowd. Among all of these legendary musicians, Recording Artist, Ricky Rebel, Actress Kathryn Hollis Peters, and Executive Producer David Carter were in attendance.
It’s clear that all of these celebrated musicians are passionate about helping their community make a difference. The event proceeds, which amounted to $70K raised that night of July 3rd, 2023, will go to benefit the Get Together Foundation’s ongoing programs helping homeless and underprivileged kids and families, including their music enrichment program, “Together in Tune,” their crisis relief program, and more.
ABOUT THE GET TOGETHER FOUNDATION
The Get Together Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Chatsworth California, committed to action since 2004. They focus on assisting children and families in need, which includes bridge housing shelters, mobile meal delivery, crisis relief, and a music enrichment program, “Together in Tune” serving underprivileged kids throughout Southern California. With the help of several action-based partner organizations, GTF has been able to deepen its reach in the community.
“Year after year we put on these great concert events, gather our friends, family, partners, and supporters and raise money for a good cause. This year was no exception. Mare and I are so thrilled to have such wonderful people in our lives, and we’re especially proud of the music enrichment program, which ties it all together for us.” –Kevin Wachs, Co-Founder
“Once again, I feel proud and invigorated by another successful event. Our devoted group of musicians and wonderful supporters have come together to help make a difference for others. That’s what it’s all about.” –Lauri Reimer, Director of Programming
GTF’s PROGRAMS:
MUSIC ENRICHMENT FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED KIDS - “Together in Tune”
Launched in early 2022, this program brings musical experiences to underprivileged youth from 7 to 17 years of age and is offered in Boys & Girls Clubs in the San Fernando Valley as well as in afterschool programs and homeless shelters serving underprivileged kids and families. The program offers opportunities for kids to develop their artistry through song and musical expression in a fun, non-threatening learning environment. Musical experiences range from music enrichment classes, sing-alongs, music games for fun and learning, choir for holidays, to learning to play musical instruments such as guitar, piano, recorder, and percussion.
The program is offered at NO CHARGE to students or facilities. Teachers/counselors, instruments, and supplies are all provided by GTF. Music teachers and counselors are selected and hired based on their knowledge, skills, teaching experience, and ability to work well with kids. They are screened and trained. In addition to afterschool programs, GTF offers ‘mini camps’ during holiday and summer breaks. Through our “sponsor a kid for music” campaign, kids get to develop their musical interests and growth in their music studies. Instruments are granted to those who show continued interest. We are always looking for new opportunities to set up our program.
CRISIS RELIEF
At the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020, GTF took immediate action and developed a hand- wash kit program with help from L.A. Care, Restaurant Depot, and its parent company, Earthly Body. These kits, containing hand-wash soap, purified water, hand towels, and an information card, and assembled by our volunteers, were donated to LAHSA, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, LA County’s main agency servicing unsheltered homeless families and individuals. The program grew and is now servicing several homeless agencies through the greater Los Angeles area including The Midnight Mission.
FOOD DELIVERY - “TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS”
Our mobile meal program delivers hot, healthy meals to children and families without access to kitchens or shelters. Our CARE-a-VAN has brought, nutritious and balanced meals to those temporarily housed in motel districts or living in encampments. We continue this effort with Rock & Eat Pop-ups and on-demand requests.
BRIDGE HOUSING
Casa de Vida is our rapid re-housing family crisis shelter in the San Fernando Valley in cooperation with Hope of the Valley. With the additional support programs, social services, health care, parenting classes, food donations, employment assistance, and special events, the goal is to transition families quickly into permanent housing, with tools and life skills to help build a more promising future.
