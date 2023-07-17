Commercial Restoration Company Taps Veteran Insurance Claims Executive Clay Humphries as Senior Vice President

Clay Humphries joins CRC leadership team as Senior Vice President.

CENTENNIAL, CO, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clay Humphries as its new Senior Vice President. With over four decades of experience in the insurance claims industry, Clay brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to the company.

Clay has held various notable positions throughout his career, demonstrating his strategic leadership skills and dedication to driving organizational growth. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Executive General Adjuster at Sedgwick, playing a vital role in the successful integration of VeriClaim, Inc. into Sedgwick. Prior to this, Clay served as the Vice President - South Region at VeriClaim where he made significant contributions during his 14-year tenure.

"Clay Humphries is an absolute asset to our leadership team. With his extensive experience in the insurance industry, we couldn't be more excited to have him on board," said Bill Sutter, Founder and CEO of Commercial Restoration Company. "His expertise in commercial property damage claims is a total game-changer. It will undoubtedly elevate CRC's performance and significantly contribute to our continual growth."

Chuck Borden, President of Commercial Restoration Company, also shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to have Clay join CRC! His impeccable track record and deep understanding of day-to-day claims operations will undoubtedly bring tremendous benefits to our organization. With Clay's guidance and expertise, we are well-positioned to provide our valued clients with unparalleled restoration and reconstruction services."

In his role as Senior Vice President, Clay will work closely with the leadership team to support the overall development and growth of CRC. He will utilize his extensive background and unique insights to drive strategic initiatives and ensure client satisfaction.

"CRC is really establishing itself as one of the leading mitigation and reconstruction firms in the industry, and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this amazing organization," said Clay Humphries, Senior Vice President of Commercial Restoration Company. "In the commercial property damage restoration sector, there are incredible opportunities for growth and innovation, and I'm excited to collaborate with the leadership team and bring my expertise to enhance the client experience."

Commercial Restoration Company is confident that Humphries' appointment will further solidify its position as a leader in the restoration industry and reinforce its commitment to delivering outstanding service to clients.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we’ve seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you’re getting quality work that’s done right. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.