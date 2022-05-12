Competitive Solutions Inc. partners with the Baldrige Foundation Institute for Performance Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Competitive Solutions Inc., is a professional consulting and software based organization, and since 1991 has assisted organizations on their journey to performance excellence through effective leadership training and utilization of data. CSI is giving organizations the power and tools to move their business forward by creating cultures of accountability and engagement.
Competitive Solutions, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has helped transform organizations such as 3M, Colgate Palmolive, Rockline, Alcon, and many more by providing the best metrics at the appropriate levels of their company to drive change, aligning and linking everyone in their organizations, and freeing company leaders to be more strategic.
“The Foundation established the Institute for Performance Excellence in June 2020,” said Al Faber, President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation, “to be a thought leader on performance excellence, leadership, and management.
The Baldrige Foundation Institute for Performance Excellence team carries out its mission in a number of ways: undertaking research projects, hosting conferences and activities, conducting executive-level and online professional development and skills training, making resources available to enhance organizational performance, and publishing and distributing a wide variety of educational materials to share best practices.
Faber continued, “the inclusion of Competitive Solutions as a channel partner is yet another example of how the Institute for Performance Excellence is bringing key relationships to support the larger Baldrige Foundation mission: to promote organizational performance excellence in the United States by supporting the Baldrige Program.”
“Competitive Solutions, Inc. is excited to join the Baldrige Foundation and partner with its constituents in the pursuit of business performance excellence. The Institute for Performance Excellence and the Baldrige Foundation have a legacy of supporting American companies and CSI is honored to help play a role in it,” said Seth Davies, Executive Vice President.
To learn more, view the Competitive Solutions/Baldrige Foundation Channel Partner page.
About Competitive Solutions Inc.
Since 1991, Competitive Solutions Inc. has assisted organizations on their journey to performance excellence through effective leadership training and utilization of data. CSI is giving organizations the power and tools to move the business forward by creating cultures of accountability and engagement. Visuant® is a business performance software that collects all of your data in one place with balanced scorecards, charts and graphs, real-time dashboards and corrective actions linked to underperforming metrics. Eliminate multiple spreadsheets and develop one single source of truth to hold your team more accountable.
About The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award:
The Baldrige Foundation was created as the private partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program in 1988. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and to support organizational performance excellence throughout the United States and the world. The Baldrige Program, located at NIST within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a separate entity and is solely responsible for managing and administering the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. For more information on the Baldrige Award process please visit: https://www.nist.gov/baldrige/baldrige-award.
Linda Surles
Competitive Solutions, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has helped transform organizations such as 3M, Colgate Palmolive, Rockline, Alcon, and many more by providing the best metrics at the appropriate levels of their company to drive change, aligning and linking everyone in their organizations, and freeing company leaders to be more strategic.
“The Foundation established the Institute for Performance Excellence in June 2020,” said Al Faber, President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation, “to be a thought leader on performance excellence, leadership, and management.
The Baldrige Foundation Institute for Performance Excellence team carries out its mission in a number of ways: undertaking research projects, hosting conferences and activities, conducting executive-level and online professional development and skills training, making resources available to enhance organizational performance, and publishing and distributing a wide variety of educational materials to share best practices.
Faber continued, “the inclusion of Competitive Solutions as a channel partner is yet another example of how the Institute for Performance Excellence is bringing key relationships to support the larger Baldrige Foundation mission: to promote organizational performance excellence in the United States by supporting the Baldrige Program.”
“Competitive Solutions, Inc. is excited to join the Baldrige Foundation and partner with its constituents in the pursuit of business performance excellence. The Institute for Performance Excellence and the Baldrige Foundation have a legacy of supporting American companies and CSI is honored to help play a role in it,” said Seth Davies, Executive Vice President.
To learn more, view the Competitive Solutions/Baldrige Foundation Channel Partner page.
About Competitive Solutions Inc.
Since 1991, Competitive Solutions Inc. has assisted organizations on their journey to performance excellence through effective leadership training and utilization of data. CSI is giving organizations the power and tools to move the business forward by creating cultures of accountability and engagement. Visuant® is a business performance software that collects all of your data in one place with balanced scorecards, charts and graphs, real-time dashboards and corrective actions linked to underperforming metrics. Eliminate multiple spreadsheets and develop one single source of truth to hold your team more accountable.
About The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award:
The Baldrige Foundation was created as the private partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program in 1988. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and to support organizational performance excellence throughout the United States and the world. The Baldrige Program, located at NIST within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a separate entity and is solely responsible for managing and administering the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. For more information on the Baldrige Award process please visit: https://www.nist.gov/baldrige/baldrige-award.
Linda Surles
Competitive Solutions, Inc.
+1 770-667-9071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other