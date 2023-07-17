State of Georgia Selects 120Water™ PWS Portal to Manage Lead Service Line Database
Software platform to streamline LSL inventory data and submission for utilities across the state
These collaborations facilitate critical conversations between state regulators and utilities.”ZIONSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing to develop its network of statewide and multistate partnerships, 120Water has recently been selected to manage the data and submittal of Georgia’s lead service line (LSL) inventories. The state’s procurement of 120Water’s software grants all Georgia water systems individual licenses to access the Public Water System (PWS) Portal, which serves as a centralized database to store, format, and submit LSL data in accordance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and federal and state reporting requirements.
— Co-founder and CEO of 120Water Megan Glover
The LCRR requires utilities nationwide to compile a location-based inventory of service line materials by October 2024. This mandate introduces time and resource burdens as many water systems - especially small, rural systems serving populations of 10,000 or less - lack the infrastructure needed to keep digital records and submit inventories in the required format. To help alleviate the encumbrance, 120Water’s PWS Portal provides a standardized tool to validate and manage LSL data before it is uploaded to the State Dashboard for ongoing compliance management. The submissions are automatically validated upon import, at which point the state will have the opportunity to review and approve service line inventories which can be published to the Public Transparency Dashboard.
“It is extremely gratifying to secure statewide partnerships,” said Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water. “Not only does it enable our software to help exponentially more systems, these collaborations also facilitate critical conversations between state regulators and utilities. These relationships and the shared ability to effectively harness LSL data will ultimately help these states access Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, securing dollars to improve drinking water infrastructure where it’s most needed.”
120Water was chosen as the Georgia state partner through a request for qualifications (RFQ) with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. The RFQ was awarded to 120Water earlier this month, and the solutions provider is working closely with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to roll out licenses, communications, and training to onboard all applicable systems. The statewide contract comes on the heels of another statewide partnership with Indiana that was announced in December 2022.
ABOUT 120WATER
120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Working with hundreds of utilities across 41 states, 120Water is in the process of inventorying over 3 million service lines that impact more than 10 million individuals. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, RI, the City of Asheville, NC, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.
