D&B Engineers and Architects Expands with the Hiring of Two Employees

WOODBURY, NY, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has increased its employee roster with the hiring of two employees; Christopher Andrade of Franklin Square, NY and Robin Babu of Farmingdale, NY.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann commented, “D&B’s latest new hires bring expertise and experience to two very successful and fast-growing D&B business segments. The need for top-level engineering capabilities to achieve designated program goals, combined with greater mandated environmental regulations, is growing exponentially, particularly on Long Island. D&B continues to provide solutions for those needs by expanding with the brightest of talents to complement our roster of outstanding professionals serving both municipal and public organizations. Mr. Andrade and Mr. Babu will be assets to the firm, joining the teams of men and women who constitute our Hazardous Waste and Wastewater Divisions.”

Christopher Andrade of Franklin Square, NY joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Environmental Scientist I in D&B’s Hazardous Waste Division at the firm’s Woodbury, NY headquarters. Mr. Andrade earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Environmental Sustainability from State University of New York Oneonta and his Master of Science degree in Earth and Environmental Science from Lehigh University (Bethlehem, PA). He worked as a research and teaching graduate assistant at Lehigh while pursuing his degree.

Robin Babu of Farmingdale, NY has been hired by D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer II in D&B’s Wastewater Division in the firm’s Woodbury, NY office. Mr. Babu received a Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from Karunya Institute of Technology (Coimbatore, TN, India) and his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, NJ). He previously worked as a project manager/project engineer at Tomar Construction (East Brunswick, NJ).