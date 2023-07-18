Mariposa Technologies, Inc Launches Solutions Ecosystem

Mariposa Solutions Ecosystem aims to free homecare agencies from the costly trap of private duty personal care software’s closed systems

NAPA, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mariposa provides technology and tools for better aging in place, enabling seniors and those who care for and about them to better manage their complete personal care experience – to identify, organize, collaborate on and deliver the care they need – across all involved and over time.

For homecare agencies, Mariposa provides a modern take on private duty personal care software that enhances the whole client experience so seniors age in place longer, more comfortably and more safely, and family member and caregiver satisfaction and retention are higher.

Mariposa offers a HIPAA-compliant fully functioning software solution for private duty personal care that streamlines homecare agency invoicing, payroll, scheduling and shift management. But it goes beyond traditional solutions by focusing on the client experience and caregiver satisfaction, and in enabling better communication, collaboration and engagement with clients and their loved ones.

Most traditional private duty personal care software is based on closed architecture that restricts homecare agencies to its full suite and often involves hidden per transaction charges. In contrast, Mariposa is committed to providing homecare agencies the freedom to choose from best-of-breed solutions that uplevel their operations at no additional cost.

The creation of the Mariposa Solutions Ecosystem is proof of that commitment. Its first integration partner is Intuit QuickBooks Online, the leading solution for small business accounting. This integration provides homecare agencies direct connectivity to caregiver billable hours tracked through Mariposa for client invoicing, payment processing, and real-time reporting within the Intuit QuickBooks chart of accounts.

The company will continue to expand its solutions ecosystem as it pursues its vision of empowering homecare agencies to deliver greater client and caregiver satisfaction, optimize their operations, and achieve greater business success.

About Mariposa Technologies, Inc – Mariposa Technologies, Inc technology and tools make life better at every stage. Our consumer-driven mobile and web solution orchestrates and integrates the network of services and support that work together to help seniors age in place safely and comfortably. The Mariposa platform is free to consumers for planning and coordinating care. It is available on a subscription basis to homecare agencies and senior living communities to collaborate with seniors and their loved ones on care planning and to schedule, deliver and manage needed personal care services.

For more information about Mariposa Technologies, Inc or request a demo contact info@mariposa.care.

About Intuit, Inc – Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

