Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Marketing Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s marketing cloud platform market forecast, the marketing cloud platform market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.64 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.46% through the forecast period.

The increasing usage of social media advertising is expected to propel the growth of the marketing cloud platform market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest marketing cloud platform market share. Major marketing cloud platform market leaders include Salesforce Inc., Adobe Systems, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., HubSpot Inc., IBM Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Statistical Analysis Software Inc., Cision Ltd., Redpoint Global Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Keap (Infusion Software Inc.), Zen Cloud Technologies.

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Segments

1) By Component: Platforms, Services

2) By Solution: Digital Marketing Solution, Integrated Solution

3) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud

4) By Marketing Function: Advertising, Designing, Sales Channel, Branding, Communications, Customer Support

5) By Industry Vertical: Retail And E-Commerce, IT And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, Other Industry Verticals

This type of cloud platform is a type of marketing tool that includes creating, managing, and executing digital marketing processes across multiple channels such as email, social media, search engines, and mobile. It typically includes features for customer data management, segmentation, targeting, content creation, automation, analytics, and reporting.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Marketing Cloud Platform Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

