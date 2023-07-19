Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Report 2023

Marketing Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Marketing Cloud Platform Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s marketing cloud platform market forecast, the marketing cloud platform market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.64 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.46% through the forecast period.

The increasing usage of social media advertising is expected to propel the growth of the marketing cloud platform market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest marketing cloud platform market share. Major marketing cloud platform market leaders include Salesforce Inc., Adobe Systems, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., HubSpot Inc., IBM Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Statistical Analysis Software Inc., Cision Ltd., Redpoint Global Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Keap (Infusion Software Inc.), Zen Cloud Technologies.

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Segments
1) By Component: Platforms, Services
2) By Solution: Digital Marketing Solution, Integrated Solution
3) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud
4) By Marketing Function: Advertising, Designing, Sales Channel, Branding, Communications, Customer Support
5) By Industry Vertical: Retail And E-Commerce, IT And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, Other Industry Verticals

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10342&type=smp

This type of cloud platform is a type of marketing tool that includes creating, managing, and executing digital marketing processes across multiple channels such as email, social media, search engines, and mobile. It typically includes features for customer data management, segmentation, targeting, content creation, automation, analytics, and reporting.

Read More On The Marketing Cloud Platform Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marketing-cloud-platform-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Marketing Cloud Platform Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Cloud Security Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-security-global-market-report

Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-advertising-global-market-report

Distributed Cloud Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/distributed-cloud-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Medicated Feed Additives Market Size Expected To Reach $15.89 Billion By 2027
Pipes And Pipe Or Hose Fittings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
Pesticide Residue Testing Market Size Expected To Reach $7.2 Billion By 2027
View All Stories From This Author