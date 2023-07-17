Cytogel Pharma Announces the Appointment of Former Deloitte Executive Jerry Leamon to its Board of Managers
I’m delighted to bring my strategic and M&A experience to helping Cytogel achieve its critical mission.”DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytogel Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug candidates for safer pain management, announces the appointment of Jerry Leamon to its Board of Managers. In his more than 30-year career with Deloitte, Mr. Leamon has held a variety of leadership positions including as Global Managing Director responsible for the strategic direction of the firm’s businesses worldwide, and ten years as a leader on its M&A practice.
Today, Mr. Leamon serves on boards helping to drive strategy across multiple channels, engaging multiple stakeholders. Working through varying and complex landscapes, including banking and healthcare, Mr. Leamon drives actionable solutions. He is an advocate for safer & non-addictive pain management, such as CYT-1010, an alternative to classical opioids.
CYT-1010, an endomorphin compound, elucidates a novel mechanism of action, has demonstrated effective pain relief with no respiratory depression and little to no addiction potential. CYT-1010 is differentiated from the existing opioids and presents a safer alternative treatment for people in pain.
Recently it was announced that Cytogel has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR), to cooperate in a groundbreaking research and development project, “The evaluation of Cytogel’s novel analgesic, CYT-1010, for battlefield injury-induced pain”.
“It is my distinct privilege to welcome Jerry Leamon to our Board of Managers. His deep understanding of multifaceted companies through his extensive board work will be an asset to me and our Company, as we drive CYT-1010 through clinical development and, ultimately, toward revenue generation.” said Dean Maglaris, CEO of Cytogel. "As a driver of strategic change, Jerry will help advance our mission of providing a non-addictive, safe and effective option for pain management. He joins us at this critical time as we take CYT-1010 into phase 2 clinical development.”
Following his very successful career with Deloitte, Mr. Leamon is an active leader for several firms as board member and board chair, including: Chairman of the Board of Directors for Korn Ferry, where he previously chaired the compensation committee and was a member of the audit committee. He has been a member of the Korn Ferry Board since 2012.
Additionally, Mr. Leamon is a Member of the Board and Chairman of the audit committee for Credit Suisse USA pending its upcoming merger with UBS, as well as Member of the Board of Geller & Co., a private company composed largely of multi-family ultra-high net worth investment and advisory businesses.
Mr. Leamon is also the audit committee Chair for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, a private equity owned business, and Member of the Business Advising Council of the Carl H. Lindner School of Business at the University of Cincinnati.
Previously he served as chairman of the Americares Foundation for seven years and a board member for 17 years, as well as Trustee Emeritus of the University of Cincinnati Foundation.
“I’m delighted to bring my strategic and M&A experience to helping Cytogel achieve its critical mission.” explained Mr. Leamon. “It’s terrific to work with Dean Maglaris and the Cytogel team on the very important development of a safer, novel treatment for pain, that greatly reduces the risk of addiction and respiratory depression for patients.”
In addition to Jerry Leamon, luminaries across medical, scientific and advocacy communities have recently joined Cytogel’s Board of Advisors, including: The Honorable Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey, Retired U.S. Army Major General Gale Pollock, The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman from Rhode Island, Professor A. Thomas McLellan, PhD., former Deputy Director, White House Office on National Drug Control Policy; and Paul Mango, Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Each leader is helping to advocate for safer & non-addictive pain management as CYT-1010 is entering Phase 2 Clinical Trials.
Furthermore, the U.S. Trademark Certificate of Registration has been issued for Cytogel’s, CYT-1010®. Cytogel also has a solid portfolio of issued patents and patent applications claiming multiple compositions and uses.
About Cytogel Pharma:
Cytogel Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel endomorphin molecules for treating moderate to severe pain, that could avoid the serious side effects of existing opioids and other analgesics.
The Company’s lead product candidate is CYT-1010, an endomorphin analog, with a novel mechanism of action that in pre-clinical studies and one clinical study, has shown fewer of the serious side effects of the classical opioids. It is currently being developed for use in treating post-operative pain, by IV administration.
Disclosure Notice:
CYT-1010 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved by the FDA or any regulatory body for use in humans or animals. This release contains forward-looking information about CYT-1010 and a potential new indication for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe post-operative pain via IV administration. Any potential benefits that may be implied by these statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among other things, the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, unfavorable additional analyses of existing data; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of CYT-1010; the risk that regulatory authorities may require additional data or may deny approval altogether; rejection by the regulatory authorities of the design and results from our clinical studies; the possibility that any new drug applications for CYT-1010 may never be filed with regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions and, if filed, may never be approved in any jurisdictions or, if approved, could be severely limited by negative and restrictive labeling to the extent that commercial forecasts for CYT-1010 may never be realized.
