RELIVE THE PAGES OF HISTORY THROUGH A TIMELESS RECOUNT OF KEN AND SHIRLEY DEAL IN THEIR RECENT BOOK
Authors Ken and Shirley Deal reminisce about their colorful life adventures, shaped by historical events that tested humanity and molded the present worldYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost a century ago, the world was blown by a severe economic slump, impacting the lives of the affected citizens. More than a decade later, numerous armed struggles and major political disputes arose such as World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars in the East, and the Cold War in the West. There to witness them all, Ken and Shirley Deal chronicle their encounters and experiences in those trying times.
In their joint memoir titled "Two Good Deals," the husband and wife bare their earnest memories of navigating their lives in periods that shaped the historical pages of the 20th century. Amidst this, Ken and Shirley crossed paths with one another, spurring a road to a lifetime together.
“A wonderful read that will take you on an extraordinary journey,” an Amazon reader writes in his review. He lauds the book’s candid and poignant recollection of the couple, leaving a distinct and contemplative impression on its readers.
In their active professional years, Shirley worked in a civilian career while Ken served in the US Air Force. They soon ventured into the business world and involved themselves with various community works, volunteering in the Veterans Administration, Lions Clubs International, and Jail Prison Ministry.
Join Ken and Shirley Deal as they travel down memory lanes of hope, resilience, and courage. Get a copy of "Two Good Deals." Available in paperback and digital format on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+ +1 7142495529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other