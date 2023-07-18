DoSomething.org Welcomes Keely Yednock-Quinn as Vice President of Programming & Impact
Yednock-Quinn set to lead changes in programming to support DoSomething's mission of fueling young people to change the worldNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org, the digital hub for youth-centered activism, welcomes Keely Yednock-Quinn as Vice President of Programming & Impact. Yednock-Quinn joins with a strong background in youth development and expertise in developing culturally competent and impactful mental health programming to lead the newly formed Programming & Impact team. She is committed to working with and centering the organization’s members to find their civic spark and use it to effect measurable change on the issues they care about most.
“With her great expertise and strong connection to DoSomething.org’s mission to fuel young people to change the world, Keely is the perfect leader to join our team,” said DoSomething CEO DeNora Getachew. “Not only do her strengths align with the needs of our organization’s new direction, but her ability to develop and execute meaningful programming to drive social impact is just what this next generation of changemakers are craving.”
Keely Yednock-Quinn has led significant programmatic efforts during her professional career. In her former role at Health Leads, she oversaw global and U.S.-based campaigns across diverse issue areas including food insecurity in marginalized and migrant communities. She firmly believes that lived experience is valuable expertise and it must be used in collaboration with impacted communities to develop relevant and engaging programming for today’s youth.
“I have had the privilege to work with young people, and often young people who have experienced trauma. I have always been amazed by and have faith in their strength, creativity, and brilliance. The next generations of young people are approaching the world with incredible insight and authenticity as they emerge from the stressors of the post-pandemic world.” said Yednock-Quinn.
Yednock-Quinn has hit the ground running evolving DoSomething programming from one-and-done actions into more enduring initiatives that build young people’s civic power and address the root causes of issues. This includes programs like Uncensored to educate young people about what’s at stake when elected leaders ban books and equip them to do something about it; Art of Democracy to drive civic engagement in and beyond the voting booth, and Camp Reboot a year-long program offering new tools for collective mental health support from art to mental health first aid to service-learning.
“One of DoSomething’s strengths is knowing, listening, and responding to our members and current members have spoken! They want to ‘do something’ in a community where they can engage as their authentic selves and have a meaningful impact which requires ‘going a level deeper',” she expressed. “That means providing programming that takes members on a journey, where their stories can contribute as a collective power to positive changes in the issues they care about. DoSomething provides the fuel, the tools, resources, and opportunities to bring the vibrant spectrum of members together virtually and in-person to co-create those solutions for change.”
Looking ahead, Yednock-Quinn is partnering with the Product & Engineering team to align this new program vision with a refresh to the DoSomething platform. This reimagined member journey will offer members a guided experience to support them in putting their civic spark into action through opportunities for personalization, co-creation, and mentorship.
To learn more about DoSomething.org, the team, and new strategic direction, visit www.dosomething.org.
###
About DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the digital hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 5 million young people representing every U.S.area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 415,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
Shantel Risher
DoSomething.org
+1 347-479-5452
srisher@dosomething.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other