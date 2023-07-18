Signature Systems Announces "PDQ Third Party Fulfillment," a Game-Changing Platform for Delivery
POS-Integrated & Standalone Solution Includes Automated Delivery Management for Unprecedented Delivery Enhancement
Our first-to-market 3PF solution resolves an array of delivery issues by allowing for programmatic "bid-out " via industry titans such as Uber Eats and DoorDash.”WARMINSTER, PA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce the release of "PDQ Third Party Fulfillment (3PF), a cutting-edge, innovative, agile, and cost-effective solution that measurably enhances the guest experience, significantly reduces labor costs as it relates to delivery, ensures the lowest third party delivery rates, and automates delivery dispatch.
— John White, EVP/CTO
By realizing the inherent issues that owners/operators face while managing 'off-prem' delivery--especially as it relates to 3rd party costs, internal staffing, and ensuring guest satisfaction--the innovative, multi-award-winning, in-house development team at SSI created a new industry standard, one that will allow for seamless, on-time delivery by harnessing 3rd party staffing whenever needed.
"Fully outsourcing delivery is an expensive proposition given the fee structure you're compelled to pay--not to mention the potential harm to your reputation when things go wrong," exclaimed John White, EVP/CTO for Signature Systems. "But utilizing all in-house drivers may leave you high and dry when you don't have enough staff or, conversely, your cost-effectiveness will wane when you have too many drivers during periods of slowness. Our 3PF solution resolves those issues by allowing for programmatic "bid-out " via industry titans such as Uber Eats and DoorDash."
"PDQ 3PF" also allows for expansion of delivery areas and volume; single-fee order stacking; real-time tracking with ETAs, conventional and autopilot-driven driver dispatch; and enhanced reporting and data analytics.
"PDQ 3PF" is available with PDQ POS, the top rated point of sale system for F&B, or standalone, in concert with an other provider's POS system.
About Signature Systems (SSI)
With deep roots in food and beverage, Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.
Products & services include natively integrated enterprise reporting w/mobile app, natively integrated Delivery Toolkit mobile app, natively integrated custom online ordering, 3rd party delivery fulfillment, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more.
Learn more at PDQpos.com and SSIpos.com, for all casino/hospitality-based restaurants, bars, and retail.
Among other awards, SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award from Gaming & Leisure©.
