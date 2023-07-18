Submit Release
Signature Systems Announces "PDQ Third Party Fulfillment," a Game-Changing Platform for Delivery

POS-Integrated & Standalone Solution Includes Automated Delivery Management for Unprecedented Delivery Enhancement

Our first-to-market 3PF solution resolves an array of delivery issues by allowing for programmatic "bid-out " via industry titans such as Uber Eats and DoorDash.”
— John White, EVP/CTO
WARMINSTER, PA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce the release of "PDQ Third Party Fulfillment (3PF), a cutting-edge, innovative, agile, and cost-effective solution that measurably enhances the guest experience, significantly reduces labor costs as it relates to delivery, ensures the lowest third party delivery rates, and automates delivery dispatch.

By realizing the inherent issues that owners/operators face while managing 'off-prem' delivery--especially as it relates to 3rd party costs, internal staffing, and ensuring guest satisfaction--the innovative, multi-award-winning, in-house development team at SSI created a new industry standard, one that will allow for seamless, on-time delivery by harnessing 3rd party staffing whenever needed.

"Fully outsourcing delivery is an expensive proposition given the fee structure you're compelled to pay--not to mention the potential harm to your reputation when things go wrong," exclaimed John White, EVP/CTO for Signature Systems. "But utilizing all in-house drivers may leave you high and dry when you don't have enough staff or, conversely, your cost-effectiveness will wane when you have too many drivers during periods of slowness. Our 3PF solution resolves those issues by allowing for programmatic "bid-out " via industry titans such as Uber Eats and DoorDash."

"PDQ 3PF" also allows for expansion of delivery areas and volume; single-fee order stacking; real-time tracking with ETAs, conventional and autopilot-driven driver dispatch; and enhanced reporting and data analytics.

"PDQ 3PF" is available with PDQ POS, the top rated point of sale system for F&B, or standalone, in concert with an other provider's POS system.

About Signature Systems (SSI)
With deep roots in food and beverage, Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.

Products & services include natively integrated enterprise reporting w/mobile app, natively integrated Delivery Toolkit mobile app, natively integrated custom online ordering, 3rd party delivery fulfillment, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more.

Learn more at PDQpos.com and SSIpos.com, for all casino/hospitality-based restaurants, bars, and retail.

Among other awards, SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award from Gaming & Leisure©.

