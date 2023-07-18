FieldBin Wins Gold in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards®
Company Awarded for Helping Field Service Professionals Grow Their BusinessesCHARLESTON, SC, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, today announced that it has earned a Gold Globee in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards® for Startup of the Year, IT Software category.
The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across various industries. This prestigious recognition program honors the trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields.
FieldBin was recognized for launching the easiest-to-use FSM application for hard-working, field service business owners; its design has been instrumental in helping companies deal with worker shortages and better-manage the rising material costs during today’s turbulent economy. Additionally, in 2022, FieldBin offered its application at no cost to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business.
“It’s a tremendous thrill to be recognized as a Gold Globee award winner for Startup of the Year,” says Ralph Sita, CEO and cofounder, FieldBin. “In just over a year’s time, we’ve brought to market a platform that can compete with the incumbents. We designed, developed, and fine-tuned our technology to specifically help trade businesses better serve their customers, increase profits, and improve their communities. This award is truly appreciated.”
More than 350 judges representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the Golden Bridge Awards judging process. From cutting-edge technology advancements to groundbreaking marketing campaigns, the Golden Bridge Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of these winning organizations. By highlighting their successes, the awards inspire others to strive for greatness, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
“FieldBin’s nomination showcases the innovative approach taken by the company to support field service businesses and professionals. FieldBin’s commitment to helping businesses improve their profitability and efficiency is evident through its comprehensive FSM application,” says Globee Awards Judge 12. “This is a great solution for an industry that is so stuck in the yesterday's technology.”
About FieldBin
FieldBin is a cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) software created to help small-to-medium sized field service trade companies grow their businesses. Its easy-to-use solution gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits. For more information, visit https://www.fieldbin.com/
About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.
