Lion Signs MOU with University Hospital Zurich to Develop Diamond-Hardness Nano-Carbon Coatings for Heart Valves

Lion's nano-carbon coating technology will extend the life of heart valves

Lion and the Department of Cardiac Surgery at University Hospital Zurich are collaborating to develop Diamond-Hardness Nano-Carbon technology for heart valves

Diamond-hard nano-carbon coating could extend the prosthesis's durability and reduce or even remove the need for anticoagulant therapy” — Professor Omer Dzemali

LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lion Alternative Energy and The Department of Cardiac Surgery at the University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for collaboration in developing and commercializing Diamond-Hardness Nano Carbon technology for heart valves for commercially viable markets.

Lion's experimental data suggests that their nano-sized diamond-hard carbon coatings have higher biocompatibility and better bio-integration with the surrounding connective tissue during long-term encapsulation, reducing a leading cause of implant failure.

The University Hospital Zurich's Director of Cardiac Surgery, Professor Omer Dzemali, stated that a diamond-hard nano-carbon coating could extend the prosthesis's durability and reduce or even remove the need for anticoagulant therapy.

Lion's strategic goal is to position itself as a leader in the nano-carbon coating marketplace by developing a range of coating applications for the industry. Heart valves are, however, the first step of the journey.

For more information about Lion Alternative and its sustainable energy technologies, visit www.lionhellas.com or contact Kostas Liapis, Executive Chairman, at +44 20 7060 5999 or +44 7503 100 999.



About Lion Alternative Energy plc

Lion Alternative Energy is a technology development company with offices in London, Athens, and soon in Switzerland. Lion is dedicated to developing technologies that extend people's lives and support a sustainable, clean environment. Lion's portfolio of technologies includes addressing nano-carbon coatings for medical devices and implants, green hydrogen production, solar thermal, large-scale battery storage, material recycling, and SOx/NOx abatement. Lion is developing its technology in collaboration with Imperial College, London, and University Hospital Zurich.

Visit: www.lionhellas.com

Contacts

Kostas Liapis

Executive Chairman

O: +44 20 7060 5999

M: +44 7503 100 999

e: kostas@lionhellas.com

About The University Hospital Zurich

The University Hospital Zurich (USZ) is a public university in Zurich at the forefront of research into the latest treatment methods. They apply these methods according to strict scientific criteria and are Switzerland's sole provider of many therapies. Patients with complex and multiple health problems travel from all over the country and abroad to be treated at USZ. The percentage of patients with complex diseases is exceptionally high at USZ.

Professor Omer Dzemali is the Clinic for Cardiac Surgery Director and Head of the Heart Alliance Zurich, a clinical and academical Consortium created between USZ and the Zurich City Hospital. He specializes in translational research, including the patient as the primary stakeholder.

For further information:

Prof. Omer Dzemali

Director of Cardiac Surgery

O +41 44 416 45 60

e: omer.dzemali@usz.ch

