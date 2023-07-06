Lion Alternative Energy appoints Hellenic Development Bank CEO Athina Chatzipetrou to the Board of Directors

Athina Chatzipetrou joins Lion Alternative Energy as a non-executive Director

The appointment strengthens the board’s gender balance and continues Lion’s focus on the development of its R&D Centre in Greece

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lion Alternative Energy, a company dedicated to developing technologies that support the transition to sustainable, clean energy, announces the appointment of Ms Athina Chatzipetrou to be a trusted non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

Ms Chatzipetrou is the CEO of the Hellenic Development Bank, SA (HDB). HDB is the only 100% state owned financial intermediary in Greece, which is functioning in the reciprocity with the Greek Banking Sector. HDB is the reference institution for the provision of supplementary funding for the Greek market, and as such a growth model for the Greek economy.

Ms Athina Chatzipetrou joins an exciting time for Lion as it continues to evolve its approach to building its climate-change technologies and developing strategic partnership. The addition complements the existing Board and with her expertise will provide valuable perspective and insights as the company continues to execute its strategy and achieve the vision and mission of Lion Alternative Energy.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms Anna Alina Stachura, Managing Director of Lion’s Greek operations, said “It is our great honour to welcome Athina to our Board. With her 30 years’ experience in the corporate sector, we are confident that she will provide guidance on financial management and the highest level of interactions with counterparties internationally. It is also important for Lion and businesses around the world that there is greater representation of women on the boards of major companies. Athina is a role model for women aspiring to be the highest levels of business success.”

Ms Anna Alina Stachura, said, “Working with such a high-calibre individual will foster a positive environment Lion is creating for the long-term cooperation and innovation in climate change and nano-carbon technologies between leading Swiss and UK researchers and Lion’s Greek R&D Centre.”

For more information about Lion Alternative and its sustainable energy technologies, visit www.lionplc.com or contact Kostas Liapis, Executive Chairman, on +44 20 7060 5999 or +44 7503 100 999.

About Ms Athina Chatzipetrou

Ms Chatzipetrou holds a BSc in Business Administration from the Athens University of Economics and Business, a MSc in Operational Research from the University of Athens and MA in Heritage Management from the University of Kent. She speaks fluent English, French and German.

Since 2020, she has been the CEO of the Hellenic Development Bank with a mission to restructure the HDB. Under her direction the bank has grown exponentially from a portfolio of only 280 million euros in size to reach a current loan portfolio under management of more than 9 billion euros. During the same period more than 43,800 new loans have been granted, contributing to the creation of more than 18,600 new jobs.

Among her previous roles, she has served as a Regional Finance Manager at Coca Cola Hellas, Finance Director at Beiersdorf Hellas, and Group CFO of Toyota Group in Greece. Ms Chatzipetrou has also served as Finance Advisor at the Ministry of Development and Competitiveness, Resident Advisor both at the Netherlands enterprise agency as well as the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, and as a President of the BoD and CEO of the Archaeological Resource Fund.

In addition to her repertoire Athina also presently serves as an independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Ellaktor SA, one of the biggest Greek companies active in Construction, Concessions, Renewable Energy, and Real Estate Development. She also chairs the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.

About Lion Alternative Energy plc

Lion Alternative Energy is a technology development company with offices in London, Athens and soon in Switzerland. Lion is a company dedicated to developing technologies that extend peoples’ lives and supports the transition to a sustainable, clean environment. Lion’s portfolio of technologies includes technologies addressing nano-carbon coatings for medical devices and implants, green hydrogen production, solar thermal, large-scale battery storage, materials recycling and SOx/NOx abatement. Lion is developing its technology in collaboration with Imperial College, London and University Hospital Zurich.

Visit: www.lionplc.com