Lion Alternative Energy announces an investment by LIKA Group Switzerland

Lion Alternative and LIKA Group Switzerland announce an agreement to investment in the development and commercialisation of Lion’s climate & health technologies

We have been inspired to support Lion because of their work with the University Hospital Zurich and Stadtspital Zurich” — Esat Likaj, LIKA’s CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lion Alternative Energy and LIKA Group AG Switzerland announce that they have agreed investment terms to accelerate development and commercialisation of Lion’s climate and health technologies.

Lion's experimental data suggests that their nano-sized diamond-hard carbon coatings reduce the leading cause of implant failure through higher biocompatibility and better bio-integration with the surrounding connective tissue during long-term encapsulation.

Having arrived in Switzerland from a poor background, LIKA’s CEO, Esat Likaj has built one of Switzerland’s leading property developers. Having benefited from Switzerland’s welcoming environment he is committed to contributing to Switzerland’s future and the health of future generations.

Esat Likaj, LIKA’s CEO, stated that “we have been inspired to support Lion because of their work with the University Hospital Zurich and Stadtspital Zurich to develop the next generation of implants and heart values”. Lion’s diamond-hard nano-carbon coating will extend the durability of these prothesis and reduce or even remove the need for anticoagulant therapy.

Lion's strategic goal is to position itself as a leader in the nano-carbon coating marketplace by developing a range of coating applications for the industry. Heart valves are the first step of the journey.

For more information about Lion Alternative and its sustainable energy technologies, visit www.lionhellas.com or contact Kostas Liapis, Executive Chairman, at +44 20 7060 5999 or +44 7503 100 999.



About LIKA Group AG

The LIKA Group Switzerland has been successfully shaping the Swiss real estate landscape for over a decade. Thanks to its fresh spirit and innovative thinking the real estate group develops and realises high-quality construction projects throughout Switzerland. It offers sustainable visions, efficient project management, reliable planning and a binding quality guarantee.

Visit: www.likagroup.ch

For further information:

Esat Likaj

CEO

Blegistrasse 1

6343 Rotkreuz

Switzerland

About Lion Alternative Energy plc

Lion Alternative Energy is a technology development company with offices in London, Athens, and soon in Switzerland. Lion is dedicated to developing technologies that extend people's lives and support a sustainable, clean environment. Lion's portfolio of technologies includes addressing nano-carbon coatings for medical devices and implants, green hydrogen production, solar thermal, large-scale battery storage, material recycling, and SOx/NOx abatement. Lion is developing its technology in collaboration with Imperial College, London, and University Hospital Zurich.

Visit: www.lionhellas.com