Harnessing the Power of Minerals for Mental, Physical Well-being and Hydration
Consumers looking for holistic health in functional foods and beverages with ingredients to support their mental health, relieve stress and stay hydrated.
With its high bioavailability, magnesium citrate is ideal for formulating fortified foods and beverages that promote mental well-being”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer demand for holistic health in functional foods and beverages has reached new heights, with individuals seeking ingredients that support their mental health, relieve stress, and promote hydration. Gadot, a leading provider of minerals, is excited to showcase its innovative solutions at the IFT FIRST ANNUAL Event and Expo, Booth S3436. With a focus on minerals such as magnesium citrate and other citrates such as calcium, zinc, sodium, and potassium, Gadot aims to empower consumers to achieve optimal well-being.
According to a Mintel Report on Innovation in Functional Food Drink 2022, 42% of US adults desire food and drink products that contribute to their mental and physical health. This proactive approach to healthy living has sparked a surge in demand for functional food and drink across all age groups, with millennials and Gen Z consumers showing the highest engagement.
Holistic Health: embracing magnesium for Mental and physical well-being
Gadot recognizes the growing interest in mental health and the demand for functional foods and beverages that address this category. As a leading ingredient, magnesium citrate offers versatility in supporting mental health. Gadot's CEO, Ohad Cohen, emphasizes the company's commitment to meeting this demand by adapting production processes to ensure an adequate supply of magnesium citrate. "With its high bioavailability, magnesium citrate is ideal for formulating fortified foods and beverages that promote mental well-being. Gadot's expertise and tailor-made solutions enable food technologists to overcome the challeof with incorporating minerals into their formulations, particularly in beverages, nutraceutical applica,tions and gummies."
The Mintel report highlights that the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis have amplified the need for mental health supplements and fortified foods. Consumactively seekking personalized choices that maximize positive benefits while scrutinizing ingredients and processes that harml to their well-being.
Hydration: Unleashing the Power of Citrates for Optimal Fluid Balance
Maintaining optimal fluid balance is crucial for overall health, and consumers are increasingly prioritizing hydration. Iare vitaler intake, minerals play a vital role in achieving this balance. Calcium, magnesium, zinc, sodium, and potassium are essential electrolyte minerals that contribute to fluid balance within the body. Gadot specializes in citrates of these minerals, which offer excellent bioavailability and ensure efficient absorption and utilization.
Integrating calcium, magnesium, zinc, sodium, and potassium citrate into daily routines helps individuals replenish lost electrolytes, particularly during physical activity, periods of high stress, or excessive sweating. By supporting optimal hydration, these minerals facilitate efficient nerve impulses, muscle function, and overall well-being.
Immunity: Driving Innovation in Food and Beverage with Zinc
The need for enhanced immunity continues to drive innovation and new product development in the food and beverage industry. Among the leading ingredients in this category is zinc. Gadot recognizes the importance of zinc in supporting immune health and offers advanced solutions for incorporating this essential mineral into various applications. By leveraging Gadot's expertise and highly bioavailable zinc citrate and gluconate ingredients, food and beverage manufacturers can develop products that cater to consumers' desire for improved immune function.
Visit Gadot Booth S3436 at the IFT First ANNUAL Event and Expo to Explore the Power of Minerals
