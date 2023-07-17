BurgerFi Leads Rankings As “Best Fast Casual Restaurant”
The premium burger brand earns third in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice AwardsFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi" or the "Brand"), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, earned recognition in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” for the third consecutive year. BurgerFi placed third on the rankings as it continues to lead the fast casual space with its menu innovation and better-burger concept.
Nominees are selected by a panel of experts and contributors from USA Today and Readers vote, BurgerFi ranked as the top burger concept out of the 10 nominees in the “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” category. BurgerFi recently won “The Very Best Burger” award at the iconic Burger Bash at the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival for its BBQ Rodeo Burger.
“To be voted in the top best by readers three years in a row shows staying power of the brand as we continue to expand and drive development of both brands with franchisees.” said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi and Founder & CEO of Lionheart Capital.
“We are proud to be named as one of the ‘Best Fast Casual Restaurants’ by USA Today and ranking as the top burger brand on the list,” said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International, Inc. “We are honored to be recognized among industry experts and readers. We go above and beyond for our guests and this recognition is a testament to our commitment to deliver high-quality, premium burgers with an unforgettable experience.”
BurgerFi’s newly appointed CEO, Bachmann plans on driving business and innovation around quality and taste. This win solidifies BurgerFi’s dedication to delivering food that attracts customer interest and pushes the boundaries of flavor.
Established in 2011, the better burger brand boasts high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit WWW.BURGERFI.COM and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.
About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes. BurgerFi was named “The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years and in 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC.
