Global Mortgage Group Facilitates Quick Property Purchase with Bridge Loan Solution
We have funded more than $160 million in bridge loans this year and continue to empower clients with tailored financing options that align with their unique circumstances.”SINGAPORE, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group (GMG), a leading originator of mortgage solutions, successfully closed a time-sensitive property acquisition within a week of exercising the option to purchase.
The client had been a long-standing tenant of the property, but the landlord had initially shown no interest in selling. However, circumstances changed, and the landlord found themselves in need of immediate cash, leading to the decision to sell the property, which required the client to secure the necessary funds within a week.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation and understanding that a traditional bank loan would involve a lengthy process that would not meet the tight timeline, GMG proposed a bridge loan solution to complete the purchase. With their expertise and extensive network, Global Mortgage Group efficiently secured a bridge loan with favourable terms, offering a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 75% and an interest-only repayment structure.
The bridge loan provided the client with the necessary financing to acquire the property promptly while simultaneously affording them the flexibility to refinance into a more conventional bank loan in the future. This approach allowed the client ample time to explore suitable refinancing options that align with their long-term financial goals.
While Global Mortgage Group respects the privacy and confidentiality of its clients, this successful transaction demonstrates their ability to navigate complex scenarios and deliver tailored mortgage solutions that meet clients' specific needs. Their commitment to excellence, industry expertise, and extensive network of lenders positions Global Mortgage Group as a trusted partner in the mortgage market.
"We are thrilled to have facilitated this time-sensitive property acquisition for our client," said Madel Tan, Director and Head of Singapore for Global Mortgage Group. "Our team worked diligently to structure a bridge loan that provided the necessary funds within the tight timeline. We have funded more than $160 million in bridge loans this year and continue to empower clients with tailored financing options that align with their unique circumstances."
Global Mortgage Group provides bridge financing to a wide range of countries, including the U.S., U.K., UAE, Hong Kong, Australia, Europe, Thailand, Dubai, etc.
