America Mortgages Unveils New US Expat Loan Division to Address the Unique Mortgage Needs of US Expats

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: January 30, 2026𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Los Angeles, California𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: America Mortgages 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲: +1 845-583-0830𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹: hello@americamortgages.com𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲: America Mortgages𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗔 – 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟯𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 – America Mortgages, a leading provider of mortgage solutions for non US residents, is excited to announce the launch of its new US Expat Loan Division. This specialized division is designed to cater to the unique mortgage needs of the approximately 8.5 million US expats living abroad, offering tailored solutions to simplify the home-buying process.𝗔 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗨𝗦 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝘁𝘀: A Growing and Unique MarketAmerica Mortgages recognizes that US expats face unique challenges when considering purchasing or refinancing real estate in the United States. To address these challenges, the firm has developed a comprehensive approach to mortgage lending that is specifically tailored to the needs of this growing community.𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝗦 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝘁𝘀America Mortgages offers a range of mortgage products designed to accommodate the diverse financial situations of US expats. These solutions include:𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: US expats can qualify for mortgages using foreign income, foreign employer letters, and international bank statements. This approach makes the process highly accessible for expats working abroad.𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: While having a US credit score can simplify the process, it is not a requirement. America Mortgages offers programs that do not require a US credit score, allowing expats to qualify based on alternative credit documentation or banking references.𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: In today’s digital age, the entire mortgage process can be completed remotely. From prequalification to closing, digital documentation, remote appraisals, and local-notary closings allow US expats to purchase a home without needing to travel back to the US.𝗧𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀: America Mortgages understands that second homes and investment properties have different underwriting requirements. For second homes, the company uses foreign income, two months of bank statements, and two years of US tax returns. For investment properties, the company uses Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) or asset-based underwriting, meaning foreign income is not used at all.𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁America Mortgages is the industry leader in non-resident mortgage lending. While a typical US mortgage broker or bank may see only one US expat out of a thousand clients, this is all America Mortgages does. The company’s specialization allows it to anticipate and address potential issues before they become problems, ensuring a smooth and efficient mortgage process for its clients.𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗗𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻:"America Mortgages has always been committed to providing innovative and tailored mortgage solutions. Our decision to specialize in the US expat market is driven by the unique challenges and opportunities that this community faces. By focusing on this niche, we can offer personalized solutions that meet the specific needs of US expats, ensuring they have access to the financial tools and expertise needed to purchase or refinance real estate in the United States," said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. "Our new US Expat Loan Division is a testament to our dedication to this community and our mission to simplify the mortgage process for them."𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻:America Mortgages is committed to providing clear, transparent, and accurate expat-specific guidance. The company’s new US Expat Loan Division is designed to help US expats navigate the mortgage process with confidence, whether they are buying a second home, a vacation property, or planning for a future return to the US.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀:America Mortgages is a leading provider of mortgage solutions, specializing in non-resident mortgage lending. The company’s team of experts is dedicated to providing personalized, tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of US expats. For more information, visit America Mortgages, call +1 845-583-0830, or email hello@americamortgages.com.

