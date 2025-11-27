Singapore's Lowest Bridging Loan Rate: Global Mortgage Group Launches 5.5% Interest-Only Product

Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage Group

Property Owners Can Now Access S$1M-S$100M+ Financing with No TDSR, No Income Checks, and Approval in 2-3 Weeks

Property owners with S$1 million+ properties can access flexible capital in 2-3 weeks with monthly payments as low as S$22,917 on a S$5 million loan.” — Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage Group

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Mortgage Group (GMG) today launched Singapore's most competitive bridging loan at 5.5% per annum – the lowest rate currently available in the market. The interest-only product allows property owners to access up to 80% LTV financing without Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR) requirements or income documentation."This is the cheapest bridging loan rate in Singapore right now," said Donald Klip, Co-founder of Global Mortgage Group. "Property owners with S$1 million+ properties can access flexible capital in 2-3 weeks with monthly payments as low as S$22,917 on a S$5 million loan."The product solves critical financing challenges for property upgraders, investors, and business owners who need fast liquidity without traditional bank restrictions. Key advantages include:- Lowest Market Rate: 5.5% per annum beats all Singapore competitors- No TDSR Restrictions: Qualification based solely on property value- No Income Documentation: Asset-based lending only- High LTV: Up to 70% standard, 75-80% case-by-case- Interest-Only Payments: Preserve monthly cash flow- No Age Limits: Available to borrowers 21-75 years old- Fast Approval: Funds in 2-3 weeks vs. months with traditional banksWho Qualifies:GMG finances landed homes, condominiums, penthouses, Good Class Bungalows, shophouses, and cluster housing across all Singapore districts including prime areas and Sentosa Cove. The product serves Singapore citizens, PRs, work permit holders, and foreign nationals with Singapore property.Common use cases include property upgrades before selling existing homes, investment acquisitions, renovation financing, estate planning liquidity, and business transition bridging.About Global Mortgage GroupGMG specializes in international mortgage and bridging loan solutions for sophisticated investors across 22+ countries including Singapore, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong. The company focuses on cross-border transactions and complex borrower profiles underserved by traditional banks. Thirty percent of business comes from repeat clients.Get Singapore's Lowest Bridging Loan Rate:Donald KlipCo-Founder, Global Mortgage Groupdonald@gmg.asia | +65 9773-0273Available in Singapore, USA, UK, Canada, Ireland, Thailand, Hong Kong, and AustraliaNote: 5.5% excludes third-party appraisal, legal, and origination fees. Subject to property valuation and approval. Not financial advice.

