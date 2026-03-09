America Mortgages Closes $25M Cross-Coast Bridge Loan for UAE Investor in 10 Days

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹, 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘀 $𝟮𝟱 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀-𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆—𝗨𝗔𝗘 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 Global Mortgage Group 's U.S. subsidiary demonstrates unmatched velocity in asset-based lending, funding East Coast and West Coast bridge loans simultaneously for Dubai-based UHNW client navigating multi-jurisdictional trust structures.𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗬𝗢𝗥𝗞 / 𝗟𝗢𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗦 / 𝗗𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗜 / 𝗝𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗘𝗬, 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗟 𝗜𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗦 – America Mortgages , the premier U.S. subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group (GMG), today announced the simultaneous closing of two high-value asset-based bridge loans , a Manhattan penthouse at a premier address and a Beverly Hills estate leased to a Hollywood A-lister totalling $25 million USD for a UAE-based ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) investor.The dual-coast transaction, executed in 10 days from term sheet to funding, required coordination across four time zones and three continents, with America Mortgages seamlessly navigating complex trust structures administered through the client's Jersey, Channel Islands trust company and advisory team. The closing underscores America Mortgages' dominance in international bridge financing, foreign national real estate loans, cross-border asset-based lending, and multi-jurisdictional UHNW capital solutions.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲: 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀, 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲The Dubai-based client holding global real estate assets including the Manhattan luxury penthouse and Beverly Hills celebrity-tenanted estate required immediate capital for a time-sensitive business acquisition. Compounding complexity, the transaction needed to flow through the client's Jersey, Channel Islands trust structure, requiring coordination with offshore trustees, legal advisors, and tax specialists operating across GMT, EST, PST, and GST time zones.Traditional U.S. mortgage lenders and international private banks demanded extensive documentation, trust entity verification, multi-jurisdictional compliance reviews, and 45-60 day timelines that would kill the opportunity.The client engaged three mortgage brokers across London and Dubai. All three—independently referred him to Global Mortgage Group and America Mortgages."We tend to see this a lot, where the same high-profile U.S. deal is referred to us through several brokers," said CEO, Robert Chadwick. "When that happens, it normally means it's a more challenging deal—which we do not shy away from. Add in Jersey trust structures, cross-border entity layering, and time zone coordination, and most lenders simply cannot execute. We thrive in this complexity."𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹, 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲While competitors rely on single-source funding or domestic credit lines, America Mortgages leverages Global Mortgage Group's institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and the United States—enabling unmatched speed, scale, and flexibility in asset-based bridge loan structuring for offshore trust beneficiaries and international holding entities."What makes GMG and America Mortgages unique is our funding ability to use not only U.S.-based funding but global," Chadwick stated. "We find the best solution which meets our client's needs. Although we focus on non-resident HNW bridge lending in the U.S., we see a lot of savvy U.S.-based HNW individuals that truly understand the need for true cross-border financing. In this case, working through Jersey Channel Islands trust advisors added layers of complexity that our team navigates routinely time zone efficiency, offshore entity coordination, and trustee compliance are built into our process."For the UAE client, America Mortgages deployed its AI-powered asset-based underwriting—evaluating the Manhattan and Beverly Hills real estate values and exit strategy rather than requiring U.S. tax returns, employment verification, or domestic credit history. The Jersey trust structure was integrated seamlessly into the non-recourse loan architecture.𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲:𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝟰𝟴: Term sheet issued𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟬: Both bridge loans funded simultaneously—coordinated across Dubai, Jersey, New York, and Los AngelesAsset-Based Bridge Loan Terms Delivered𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱- 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: $25 million USD- 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹: Manhattan luxury penthouse and Beverly Hills estate- 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘆: Jersey, Channel Islands trust structure- 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗻-𝘁𝗼-𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 (𝗟𝗧𝗩): Up to 75% asset-based- 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲: Interest-only, non-recourse bridge financing- 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱: 10 business days from term sheet to close- 𝗗𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: No U.S. tax returns, no employment verification, and no U.S. credit history required- 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Coordinated across multiple time zones including Dubai, Jersey, New York, and Los Angeles𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀Asset-based bridge loans from $1 million to $200 million+ demand velocity, capital flexibility, offshore structuring expertise, and real estate underwriting sophistication. Traditional lenders bound by rigid DTI requirements, income verification, single-source funding limitations, and inability to navigate offshore trust entities cannot compete.𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀' 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:✅ 10-14 day closings on complex international transactions with offshore trust structures✅ Non-resident foreign national loans without U.S. credit history or domestic documentation✅ Cross-border financing structures for Jersey/Channel Islands, Cayman, BVI, and other offshore entities✅ Multi-time zone coordination with trustees, advisors, and legal teams✅ Institutional pricing through multi-continent capital competition✅ Non-recourse bridge loans for qualified UHNW borrowers and trust beneficiaries𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀America Mortgages is the U.S. subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group, a leading international asset-based lending platform serving high-net-worth investors, foreign nationals, U.S. expats, offshore trust entities, and professional real estate developers. With institutional capital relationships across Asia, Europe, and North America, America Mortgages specializes in fast bridge financing, investment property loans, Jersey/Channel Islands trust lending, and cross-border real estate capital solutions.𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:Julie Chen𝙂𝙈𝙂 & 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙜𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙨hello@AmericaMortgages.com+65 8430-1541

