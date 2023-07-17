Spektrum Metrics Updates Web Spectrum Viewer Tool
The pioneer spectrum ownership analysis tool provider announces updates to the Web Spectrum Viewer for Mobile Carriers and Millimeter Wave bands.BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektrum Metrics, a leading provider of cutting-edge spectrum ownership analysis solutions, is thrilled to announce the two significant updates to its Web Spectrum Viewer. This innovative web-based product, designed to analyze ownership in the mobile carrier (Sub 6GHz) and millimeter wave bands, enables users to visualize and analyze the current spectrum ownership for all mobile carrier and millimeter wave frequency bands at a county level, covering all 50 states and US territories.
The Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tool offers comprehensive analysis for over 2400 licensees, revolutionizing how businesses in the wireless ecosystem understand and navigate the dynamic spectrum landscape.
Brian Goemmer, President of Spektrum Metrics, stated, “We are delighted to offer enhanced spectrum depth analysis to the Web Spectrum Viewer along with the introduction of licensed population analysis for our customers. The Web Spectrum Viewer is a game-changing solution that empowers businesses and organizations to understand the complex world of wireless spectrum ownership.”
Spectrum depth analysis has been enhanced to show spectrum depth tables and charts for county spectrum depth as well as PEA, EA, and CMA Market spectrum depth. The introduction of licensed population analysis to the Web Spectrum Viewer further reinforces the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge tools that enable businesses and organizations to optimize their spectrum utilization. Licensed population analysis highlights the number of people a carrier’s wireless licenses are capable of covering. The Web Spectrum Viewer details this information by channel, frequency band, and band classification (low, lower mid, and upper mid).
The Web Spectrum Viewer is an indispensable tool for industry professionals, government agencies, and organizations seeking to make informed decisions in the ever-evolving telecommunications sector. With its intuitive interface and powerful features, the Web Spectrum Viewer empowers users with valuable insights into spectrum allocation and usage, facilitating strategic planning, network optimization, and competitive analysis.
From filed FCC transactions to graphical representations of spectrum ownership within counties, the Web Spectrum Viewer’s Basic Module provides essential features that comprehensively understand the spectrum landscape. Additionally, the Analysis Module offers advanced capabilities such as spectrum depth analysis and analysis of the covered population for each carrier’s licenses, enabling strategic decision-making and targeted market analysis.
The Mapping Module takes spectrum analysis to the next level by providing geographic maps illustrating spectrum depth by market and frequency band and national maps displaying each channel's owner by county. These visual representations enhance comprehension and provide a comprehensive overview of spectrum ownership nationwide. It enables individuals to gain insights into wireless spectrum analysis solutions.
The professionals at Spektrum Metrics value innovation and customer satisfaction. Spektrum Metrics continues to solidify its position as a leader in the industry. The organization empowers the customers to make informed decisions. In addition, they enable customers to navigate the complexities of spectrum management with ease and confidence.
Brian added, “With its comprehensive features and user-friendly interface, we equip our customers with the critical insights needed to make informed decisions, optimize networks, and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly connected world.”
Spektrum Metrics remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that shape the future of spectrum analysis. This helps them thrive in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.
About Spektrum Metrics -
Spektrum Metrics is a leading provider of spectrum analysis solutions, offering cutting-edge tools and services to businesses, government agencies, and organizations in the telecommunications industry. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Spektrum Metrics delivers comprehensive, user-friendly solutions that enable informed decision-making and optimize spectrum utilization.
