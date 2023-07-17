Submit Release
Grazitti Interactive to Host a Live Webinar on ‘Beyond Support: How Online Communities Drive Customer Success’

Join community luminaries as they touch base on unlocking customer success with dynamic online communities.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider and innovation leader, is all set to host a live webinar on ‘Beyond Support: How Online Communities Drive Customer Success’, on Wednesday, August 09, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT. The exclusive webinar will witness conversations on achieving customer success with dynamic online communities.

Varun Luthra, Country Manager, ANZ Region, Grazitti Interactive, said ‘Online communities have completely revolutionized the way brands engage with customers. They have become the cornerstone for enhancing customer experiences and fostering unwavering loyalty. As customers actively participate and connect via communities, their devotion to the brand strengthens. Through online communities, brands get the opportunity to nurture these advocates, acknowledge their valuable contributions, and harness their influence to drive long-term customer success. This creates a perfect balance between achieving customer satisfaction and fostering growth.’

This event will bring luminary speakers together for insightful conversations on forging the path to customer success by creating exceptional connected experiences.

About Grazitti Interactive®
Grazitti Interactive is a global innovation leader that designs, deploys, and delivers digital engines. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in India, its team has extensive experience in enriching customer interactions, designing dynamic communities, enabling digital marketing, and driving data-driven decision support. Working in various industries, its 1000+ clients come in all sizes, from businesses on the cusp of growth to Fortune 500s across Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Travel, and more.


