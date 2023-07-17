Prime Day Delivers for Award-Winning Baby Gear Brand
Abiie, LLC Sales Increased Exponentially as Members Saved on Summer Baby Eating Essentials
We’re always looking for ways to make life easier for parents, and these products are perfect for anytime of the year.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Prime Day was a huge success for Abiie, LLC with more than a 100% year-over-year increase compared to Prime Day 2022.
— Inventor, and Design Engineer ~Kenneth Chuah
Members and loyal Abiie, LLC customers were able to save up to 30% off the entire product line of Amazon’s best selling baby products. Parents nationwide have fallen in love with Abiie, LLC, with product reviews reflecting consistently high performance and durability.
Award-winning Founder, Inventor, and Design Engineer Kenneth Chuah earned national acclaim when the brand’s fully adjustable Junior Y High Chair debuted on both The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Steve Harvey Show.
“We are elated that sales surged so high during these two biggest days on Amazon,” Chuah said. “We’re always looking for ways to make life easier for parents, and these products are perfect for anytime of the year.”
Each baby gear must-have features the highest quality, child-safe materials with BPA, phthalate, PVC, and latex-free elements designed for easy use and even easier cleanup, so you can spend more time bonding with the family this summer and fall.
From the Octopod to the Ruby Wrapp, they are the perfect accessory for any summer adventure that transitions perfectly into the fall. Made of silicone, they're easy to pack and you can take them with ease anywhere you go. They're especially great for outdoor use, as they're resistant to sand, water, and sun.
The minimalist-inspired Abiie, LLC product line includes:
Octopod children’s dinnerware (Silicone $14.90; Bamboo with Spoon $20.99) - Featuring compartments for easy portioning and Octopus-like suction cups to keep the dish in place on any flat surface, never experience flying dish spills again! Choose from responsibly-harvested bamboo or 100% non-toxic silicone, both of which conform to US/European safety standards.
The Award-Winning Beyond Junior Y Chair ($219.95) - Crafted from responsibly-harvested, biodegradable beechwood, this patented EZ-SeatⓇ design adjusts from toddler to adult size in less than 20 seconds. A dishwasher-safe tray cover and easy-wipe cushion make after-dinner cleanup a breeze.
The Huggs Hipseat Baby Carrier ($99.95) - Smoothly transition from carrier to crib or car seat with ease. This lightweight, rugged and ergonomically designed carrier is rigorously safety-tested, featuring a patented HIPBELTⓇ design and criss-cross strap to keep both parent and baby comfortable.
The Ruby Wrapp Bib ($18.95) - Make mealtime cleanup easier than ever with ergonomically-designed, patented EZ-WrapⓇ and BIB-LOCKⓇ technology that keeps baby safe and dry. Conveniently store utensils in the bib pocket, made of food-grade silicone that is 100% waterproof, dishwasher-safe, and folds quickly for sanitary storage.
Shop the complete innovative, safety-tested collection online at abiie.com and see why hundreds of families across the nation trust Abiie, LLC products for the highest standards of safety, comfort, durability, and performance. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
# # #
About Abiie, LLC:
Abiie, LLC was founded in 2007 by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support healthy families and a healthy planet. An alumnus of the University of Texas, Austin, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. In 2007, he turned his focus to the world of child gear, developing a mission to combine the highest standards of safety with best-in-class durability, functionality, and performance. Now, Abiie, LLC has earned international acclaim and the approval of parents everywhere with patented, award-winning designs that change the way families do mealtime and more. Shop the complete safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
Susana Franco
Level Up PR Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram