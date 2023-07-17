ONDA Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust CNAPP Solution
ONDA, CyberInsurance Platform provider partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust Security Journey by adopting AccuKnox CNAPP for Cloud Security and ComplianceCUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ONDA Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust CNAPP Solution
AccuKnox, Inc. announced that ONDA, Inc., an innovator in the CyberInsurance sector, will be partnering with AccuKnox for internal security and for customer security posture assessment.
AccuKnox® is a Core Contributor to the industry’s leading Kubernetes run time security platform, KubeArmor®, a project that has been adopted by CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation). KubeArmor has achieved 500,000+ downloads and is experiencing 50% quarter-quarter growth. AccuKnox, Zero Trust Enterprise CNAPP is built on KubeArmor and is an integrated Cloud Native Security platform that includes:
● CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management)
● CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform)
● CIEM/KIEM (Cloud/Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)
AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP features include:
● Agentless Cloud Security
● Integrated Static (CSPM) and Run-time Security (CWPP)
● Support for all Public Clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle)
● Support for On-Prem / Private Clouds (OpenShift, VMWare) and Hybrid Clouds
● OpenSource, KubeArmor led, DevSecOps powered
● Automated prioritization of vulnerabilities
● Support for Modern Workloads (Kubernetes orchestrated or un-orchestrated) and Traditional Workloads (Virtual Machine, Bare Metal)
● Delivered in a Developer-Centric, Shift Left, DevSecOps model
● Integration with multiple tools, providing flexible security needs of an organization with specific security needs through SOARCAST® (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response; Continuous Application Security Testing)
“We are very pleased to partner with a Modern Cloud Native CNAPP innovator like AccuKnox. Their comprehensive and integrated offering; flexible deployment options; ongoing R&D commitment; Open Source foundations; and their track record of successful partnerships made them a clear winner,” said Paul Calatayud, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, ONDA.
“We are delighted that ONDA, an innovator in the Cyber Insurance sector has decided to partner with AccuKnox. We look forward to a great partnership with them in addressing the current and emerging threat landscape and delivering compelling technical and business value to ONDA and its customers and partners,” said Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO.
AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP has been a few months in GA (General Availability) now and has closed several deals with leading organizations. It is available through all channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Resellers and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) globally.
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform. AccuKnox is the core contributor to Kubernetes Run-time security solution, KubeArmor®, a very popular CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal inventions in the areas of Container Security, Anomaly Detection, and Data Provenance. AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. AccuKnox is funded by leading CyberSecurity Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab and Seedop. www.accuknox.com
About ONDA
Onda’s mission is to make the world resilient to cyber-attacks. To execute on this mission, Onda is offering state-of-the-art protection by coupling advanced cybersecurity tools with an automated cyber insurance platform. Onda's unified platform will unlock global cyber insurance capacity with the world's most intelligent cyber risk assessment engine. Onda is assembling a team and set of core partners to build software to disrupt the insuretech market. The founding team and advisory board bring decades of leadership experience from the cybersecurity, insurance, data science and financial services industries. Onda is capitalized by 8VC, a leading Silicon Valley investment firm started by the founders of Palantir, Addepar, Affinity, OpenGov, and others. They have invested in and built among the top technology companies over the past decade. Taken together, Onda’s unfair advantages are many that include their access to capital, distribution, technology and security expertise to build an industry-transforming platform that mitigates cyber risk and creates a safer digital economy.
