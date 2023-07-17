ASIP Tech adds Ai to its fflya airline free messaging platform
ASIP Tech (USOTC: IPTK) announced today an exciting new feature for airline passengers incorporating ChatGPT into the fflya free messaging app.
Adding fflyaGPT to our app creates a whole new level of information, fun and entertainment. Passengers can ask fflyaGPT any question and fflya will deliver an informative and intelligent reply.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASIP Tech (USOTC: IPTK) announced today an exciting new feature for airline passengers incorporating ChatGPT into the fflya free messaging app.
ASIP Tech's fflya is the only Iridium Bluetooth messaging platform in airline operation connecting everyone onboard with a flight proven single satellite router, using dual certified aircraft window antennas. fflya combines in a single app, free messaging including SMS, Email and WhatsApp.
ASIP Tech President Ron Chapman said "Adding fflyaGPT to our app creates a whole new level of information, fun and entertainment. Passengers can ask fflyaGPT any question and using Ai fflya will deliver an informative and intelligent reply. fflyaGPT will enhance the passenger’s journey. They can ask questions about their destination, create an itinerary, learn about the history of a country, its customs or find out about free annual events. fflyaGPT will tell you what you need to know without the heavily sponsored and biased approach of today's search engines. It’s an information revolution.”
ChatGPT is the world’s fastest growing application with reportedly over 100 million apps downloaded since January 2023. We are excited to add this capability to our free fflya platform.”
Why not Wi-Fi using Certus 100.
To keep WIFI alive today’s modern mobiles must have broadband. To suggest Wi-Fi can deliver live connectivity to everyone onboard using a tiny 88/22 Kbps Certus100 link is ridiculous. Even Iridium limits the WIFI connection on their Certus100 Iridium GO Executive to just four users. On a 200-seat aircraft that would mean 196 passengers would be offline and uncontactable.
fflya provides a single seamless source for everyone on board, eliminating the need for multiple transceivers and dual meshed server boxes which double the system, data and installation costs.
After 12 months of flying Iridium Certus100 ASiP confirmed the only way to deliver free messaging services to everyone onboard is via Bluetooth. Bluetooth facilitates SMS, WhatsApp, Email and now ChatGPT. fflya also delivers two stage verified In-app credit card payment, Tap and Go, telemetry and a full fleet secure messaging network to enhance crew operational efficiencies.
ASiP’s proprietary Bluetooth fflya app cuts the data cost by up to 95% and ASIP underwrites the program with our unique and exclusive sponsorship platform, while generating new revenue for the airline.
fflya is flying now on Wizzair.
About AS-IP Tech, Inc.
AS-IP Tech, Inc. is leading the world in Bluetooth connectivity solutions for aircraft. The company management has a thirty-year history of flying new aviation communication technologies worldwide.
Over the past decade ASIP Tech has been on creating the only new method of connectivity for aircraft passengers with the aim of eliminating the high costs of inflight connectivity. The corporate jet version of fflya, Bizjetinternet, is distributed under the brand BizjetMobile.
