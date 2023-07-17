Flint Monarchs win the United Cup Invitational, defeats GIE Immortals 80 – 75
Ameryst Alston named MVP of United Cup, holds trophy with Coach Drey Wynn and Coach Tedaro France II
Monarchs repeat as Champions of the United Cup Invitational
The Flint Monarchs have secured its second international championship and will carry this momentum into the GWBA.”SANTIAGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs racked up there fourth consecutive win with an 80 - 75 victory over the GIE Immortals and repeated as champions of the FIBA United Cup Invitational in Santiago, Dominican Republic.
— Drey Wynn
“This championship does not bring me joy unlike last year, only a felling of somberness for more than one reason, I am relieved this brings to close our international competition and I can now shift focus on closing out the regular season in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA),” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Former University of Southern California standout Aliyah Mazyck had a team high 13 points, Khaalia Hillsman and Asia Boyd both scored 12 points, and Ameryst Alston chipped in 10 points.
“This team pulled together in the midst of adversity and was able to repeat as Champions of the United Cup, that pushes me to be more diligent in solidifying international competition for next season,” said Wynn.
Jennifer Pena scored 26 points to lead the Immortals.
Box Score
Player of the Game: Asia Boyd was named Player of the Game for Round 4 due to her outstanding play and for helping the Monarchs secure its fourth victory.
“I am happy for Asia, she finished the tournament strong and helped us repeat as champions,” said Wynn.
United Cup Invitational team notes: The Flint Monarchs finished with a (4-0) record and the Immortals finished with a (2-2) record. Khaalia Hillsman led the United Cup Invitational in rebounds at 9.5 per game.
United Cup Invitational MVP: Flint Monarchs player Ameryst Alston was selected MVP of the United Cup Invitational after averaging 16.0 points per game.
United Cup Invitational All-Tournament team: Flint Monarchs players Khaalia Hillsman and Ameryst Alston landed on the top five All-Tournament team.
United Cup Invitational All-Defensive team: Flint Monarchs players Khaalia Hillsman, Brandie (Baker) Cunningham and Asia Boyd landed on the top five All-Defensive team.
“I thank Mr. Jermaine Barnes and the United Cup for having the Flint Monarchs attend for a second year, I am confident the United Cup Women’s division will grow and expand their blueprint for 2024,” said Wynn.
Next week Flint returns to the United States and will finish out the regular season in the GWBA. The Monarchs have a triple header on the road, starting on Friday July 21 at the Kansas City Crossover in Kansas City, MO, Saturday and Sunday at the St. Louis Surge in St. Louis, MO.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
