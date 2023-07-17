ReElement Technologies Appoints Automotive & EV Industry Veteran Alexander Hitzinger to Technical Advisory Board
Hitzinger's experience includes Toyota Motorsport, Apple's Titan EV project, Red Bull Technology, Porsche LMP1 Project, and Volkswagen Group
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)
I look forward to working with the team and their partners to create much needed supply chain solutions and long-term value for all stakeholders.”FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”) subsidiary, ReElement Technologies LLC (“ReElement Technologies”), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of battery and rare earth elements, today announced the appointment of automotive and EV industry veteran Alex Hitzinger to its Technical Advisory Board.
— Alexander Hitzinger
“We are extremely excited to welcome Alex to ReElement’s Technical Advisory Board,” commented Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources. “He is a world-renowned, automobile industry expert and has been on the cutting edge of driving high-tech, innovative solutions to the market. His experience, knowledge, and vision will be extremely valuable in guiding ReElement as we further deploy our leading and commercial rare-earth and critical mineral refining technology throughout the world. We are thankful for his involvement and passion for driving innovation to lead the electrified economy forward!”
Mr. Hitzinger added, “As our world economy embarks on this monumental shift in transportation technology, I am highly focused on seeking out and working with companies that have truly disruptive and outstanding technological opportunities. I am excited to work with the ReElement Technologies team to showcase their technology in the battery and rare earth magnet material refining marketplace. Having just visited their Noblesville, Indiana facility, I am excited to see the business and commercialization of their technology grow throughout the marketplace. I look forward to working with the team and their partners to create much needed supply chain solutions and long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Mr. Hitzinger boasts an extensive engineering and leadership career where he led key autonomous and electric vehicle projects. His career began at Toyota as a development engineer before working in the Formula 1 world as Head of Formula 1 Development at Cosworth and Head of Advanced Technologies at Red Bull’s Formula 1 Team. His penchant for leading cutting-edge automotive technology projects led him to serve as Technical Director for the three-time, victorious Porsche 919 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Head of Product Design at Apple for Project Titan before co-founding and serving as CEO at ARTEMIS, where he led the creation of a visionary autonomous vehicle concept. Most recently, Mr. Hitzinger served as Senior Vice President of Autonomous Driving at VW Group and Member of the Executive Board VWN, where he was involved in the development of the ID Buzz. With more than 20 years of experience in the automotive and electric vehicle industries, Mr. Hitzinger begins a new phase of his career with the aim of supporting promising companies with disruptive technologies as they enter the automotive and electric vehicle world stage.
ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the world and domestic supply chain for the refining of rare earth and critical battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification process is a low cost, co-locatable, scalable, chemistry flexible (LFP, NMC and other battery chemistries) and an environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternative methods used around the globe for rare earth and critical element processing. As the Company executes and scales its production, it will significantly reduce the United States’ dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.
ReElement Technologies
ReElement Technologies LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram