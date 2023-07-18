Peregrine Energy Partners Adds to its San Juan Basin Portfolio
Peregrine Energy Partners has acquired additional interests in the San Juan basin.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The purchase features production from over 3000 producing wells. “The San Juan Basin remains appealing to us based on the mature production profile.” commented founder C.J. Tibbs. He went on to say, “We appreciate the consistent, predictable nature of the assets in the San Juan and are always excited to be able to work with royalty owners in providing divestment options.” Peregrine continues to work with mineral owners in most major basins across the U.S., adding value through their experience and transparency.
“By focusing our efforts to deliver relevant and detailed information to our clients regarding their minerals, we provide fact-based data that helps to improve their understanding of the asset,” says Managing Director Josh Prier. “We’ve been fortunate to have worked with a number of different types of entities this past year,” he continued “From E&P groups to Universities/Endowments to Funds wrapping up and returning capital to their LPs as well as private royalty owners, we’ve enjoyed working with and being a resource for a multitude of clients this last year and look forward to continuing that trend in.”
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact C.J. Tibbs at (214)-329-1452 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com
