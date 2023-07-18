Peregrine Energy Partners Adds to its San Juan Basin Portfolio

Peregrine Energy Partners has acquired additional interests in the San Juan basin.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The purchase features production from over 3000 producing wells. “The San Juan Basin remains appealing to us based on the mature production profile.” commented founder C.J. Tibbs. He went on to say, “We appreciate the consistent, predictable nature of the assets in the San Juan and are always excited to be able to work with royalty owners in providing divestment options.” Peregrine continues to work with mineral owners in most major basins across the U.S., adding value through their experience and transparency.

“By focusing our efforts to deliver relevant and detailed information to our clients regarding their minerals, we provide fact-based data that helps to improve their understanding of the asset,” says Managing Director Josh Prier. “We’ve been fortunate to have worked with a number of different types of entities this past year,” he continued “From E&P groups to Universities/Endowments to Funds wrapping up and returning capital to their LPs as well as private royalty owners, we’ve enjoyed working with and being a resource for a multitude of clients this last year and look forward to continuing that trend in.”

Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact C.J. Tibbs at (214)-329-1452 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com

C.J. Tibbs
Peregrine Energy Partners
+1 214-329-1452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Peregrine Energy Partners Adds to its San Juan Basin Portfolio

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
C.J. Tibbs
Peregrine Energy Partners
+1 214-329-1452
Company/Organization
Peregrine Energy Partners
5710 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Suite 490
Dallas, Texas, 75240
United States
+1 214-329-1452
Visit Newsroom
About

https://peregrinelp.com

More From This Author
Peregrine Energy Partners Adds to its San Juan Basin Portfolio
Peregrine Adds Mineral Rights in the Eagle Ford and Permian
Peregrine Adds Year End San Juan Basin Properties to Wrap up a Successful 2022
View All Stories From This Author