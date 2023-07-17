World’s First Infomercial Targeting CMOs Debuts from Creative Ad Agency Undnyable
CMOs have many sleepless nights. Why should they have to watch infomercials for wrinkle cream when they could hear about how to make their brand un-boring?”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Undnyable, the senior-led, creatively-driven ad agency run by industry veterans Justin Hooper and Steve Williams, has solved a vexing problem for Chief Marketing Officers everywhere—nobody has made a late-night infomercial just for them.
“It’s about time,” said Undnyable Founder and Chief Creative Officer Justin Hooper. “People with tough kitchen stains have them. People who desperately need a blanket with sleeves have them. Why shouldn’t CMOs—with all their marketing problems—get an infomercial targeted specifically to their needs?”
Billed as the World’s First (or at minimum World’s Second or Third) infomercial targeted exclusively to CMOs, the video hawks the power of “Un-Boring by Undnyable,” the ‘miracle’ product that fixes boring brands by making their advertising un-boring.
“Being a CMO means plenty of sleepless nights,” explained Undnyable Executive Creative Director Steve Williams. “Why should they have to sit through a late-night infomercial for a wrinkle cream made of diamond dust when they could be hearing about how to make their brand un-boring?”
The infomercial features some of the industry’s top pretend CMOs asking for help with boring and complicated products, all of which can be solved with the power of Un-Boring.
“If I was a real CMO watching that infomercial, I would drop everything and call them,” said one pretend CMO. “But I’m a struggling actor, so I’d love one of those blankets with sleeves.”
The ‘Un-Boring Your Ads’ infomercial will be featured on social and in direct efforts and can also be viewed here. Media negotiations are ongoing for a possible placement on that ‘Big Game’ everybody talks about, although frankly talks have stalled.
CMO’s who know that there’s no ROI on Boring can bring home Un-Boring by Undnyable by visiting undnyable.com or by sending an email with ‘UN-BORING MY ADS’ to unboring@undnyable.com. CMO’s who think Boring is a solid strategy can keep doing boring ads, but also should start polishing their resume.
ABOUT UNDNYABLE
Undnyable is a nimble, senior-led, creative agency for clients of all sizes. They specialize in hacking the bland world of advertising through high-impact, Un-Boring creativity, shedding the layers of more traditional agencies and building relationships directly with CMO’s. They’ve worked inside brands, inside agencies and production companies across all creative and production roles. Their experience includes work for StubHub, Carl’s Jr., Activision, MOD Pizza, Rainier Beer, Sofi and T-Mobile.
For more information visit: www.undnyable.com For new business inquiries please contact weare@undnyable.com.
