‘Sh***y’ Salami’ Gets Smackdown in Olympia Provisions’ First National Brand Campaign from Undnyable
Agency helps the brand take on ‘Big Meat’ in a series of comedic :30 spots
Undnyable’s expertise in the food industry, along with their belief in creativity to break through crowded categories, made them the ideal partner for our first big brand effort.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Northwest creative agency Undnyable launches a new national campaign for charcuterie maker Olympia Provisions this week, helping the brand take on ‘Big Meat’ in a series of comedic spots. For the campaign, which is slated to break this month on streaming platforms, Undnyable put founder and Head Salumist Elias Cairo in front of the camera to let America know that most of the salami and sausage they eat is, in his words, ‘sh***y.’
— Mallory Pilcher, Head of Brand and Marketing at Olympia Provisions
"Most people have no idea what's really inside the salami and charcuterie they've been eating, which is probably for the better because most of it is pretty sh**y," said Justin Hooper, Founder and CCO of Undnyable. "Olympia is elevating the idea of American Charcuterie through their ingredients and processes, so we decided that America needed a bit of a wake up call about the downright 'sh***y' salami they've been settling for."
The campaign kicks off with the aptly-named “Slap” featuring the Olympia founder slapping low-quality meat out of the hands of unsuspecting Americans, all of whom are mannequins in a bizarre twist. “Voicemail” features Eli getting a profanity-laced call from the farmer who taught him the old world meat curing traditions back in Switzerland. And in “Corporate Salami,” Eli takes down a greedy meat company CEO - also a mannequin - with one fling of a massive Olympia Provisions salami.
“Olympia Provisions takes their charcuterie craft very seriously, but never themselves,” explained Steve Williams, Undnyable ECD. “Eli is a super relatable guy who just happens to be one of the best in the world at curing meats. He also throws a mean salami when called upon to do so.”
Olympia Provisions is distributed nationally, available in select Whole Foods and other local retailers, and sells online around the world. This is their first national campaign, and the first big opportunity for Olympic Provisions to highlight their mission to reinvent American Charcuterie.
“Creating a new standard for cured meats in this country has always been our goal, and it all starts with helping people realize that they deserve better,” said Mallory Pilcher, Head of Brand and Marketing at Olympia Provisions. “Undnyable’s expertise in the food industry, along with their belief in creativity to break through crowded categories, made them the ideal partner for our first big brand effort.”
The campaign is slated to run across streaming, digital, and social platforms beginning in January. The spots are available to view here:
https://www.undnyable.com/olympia-provisions-no-mystery
This is Undnyable’s latest national campaign, coming on the heels of creating brand and product launch work for fast casual pizza chain MOD Pizza in late 2022.
ABOUT UNDNYABLE
Led by long time creative agency veterans Justin Hooper and Steve Williams, Undnyable is a nimble, senior-led, no-BS, boutique creative agency for clients of all sizes. Their success model is efficiency and effectiveness through high-impact creativity, shedding the layers of more traditional agencies and building relationships directly with CMO’s. They’ve worked inside brands, inside agencies and production companies across all creative and production roles. Their experience includes work for StubHub, Carl’s Jr., Activision, MOD Pizza, Rainier Beer, Sofi and T-Mobile.
For more information visit: www.undnyable.com For new business inquiries please contact weare@undnyable.com
ABOUT OLYMPIA PROVISIONS
Olympia Provisions began as Oregon’s first USDA-certified salumeria and now offers food-lovers three Portland restaurant locations and online product availability nationwide. Salumist and owner, Elias Cairo spent five years in an apprenticeship in Switzerland under master chef Annegret Schlumpf, before arriving in Portland to recreate a nearly extinct old-world technique of curing meats that is seldom seen in America. Visit http://www.olympiaprovisions.com to learn more.
Teresa Buyikian
Teresa Buyikian
+1 213-925-8188
teresa@buyikian.com
"Slap"